Today may bring emotional sensitivity or a moment of disappointment that encourages you to reflect on your feelings. Avoid allowing a temporary setback to affect your self-worth. At work, handle criticism calmly and learn from difficult experiences. In love, honest communication can help clear misunderstandings. Give yourself permission to heal rather than rushing to move on.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Ritual: Write down one emotional burden you are ready to release and take a quiet moment to let it go.
Today encourages patience and a fresh perspective. Something may seem delayed, but stepping back could help you recognize a better approach. Professionally, avoid forcing results and reconsider your strategy. In relationships, try to understand another person's point of view before reaching a conclusion. Sometimes a pause can reveal what action cannot.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence and reflect on one situation you need to see differently.
Today brings fresh inspiration, enthusiasm, and opportunities for new beginnings. You may feel motivated to start a project, explore a creative idea, or pursue an exciting possibility. Professionally, take initiative and trust your abilities. In love, a new spark or spontaneous interaction could brighten your day. Channel your energy into something meaningful.
Lucky Colour: Bright Orange
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set one clear intention for a new beginning.
Today calls for structure, discipline, and confident decision-making. You may need to take responsibility for an important matter or establish clearer boundaries. Professionally, organization and leadership can help you make progress. In relationships, offer stability without becoming too controlling. A balanced approach will help you manage your responsibilities.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Organize your workspace and write down your three most important priorities.
Today may encourage you to slow down and reconnect with your inner wisdom. You could benefit from solitude, reflection, or taking a break from unnecessary distractions. Professionally, careful research may be more useful than immediate action. In love, understand your emotional needs before expecting someone else to meet them.
Lucky Colour: Deep Purple
Lucky Ritual: Spend ten minutes journaling or meditating without distractions.
Today may mark an important transition or the realization that something in your life needs to change. You could feel ready to release an outdated habit, expectation, or situation. Professionally, consider a new approach rather than repeating an ineffective routine. In relationships, letting go of old resentment may create room for healthier connections.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Ritual: Clear away one item that represents something you have outgrown.
Today highlights commitment, guidance, and traditional values. You may benefit from following an established process or seeking advice from someone experienced. At work, structured planning can support progress. In love, conversations about shared values and long-term intentions may become important. Stay open to guidance while remaining true to yourself.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Ritual: Read something inspiring or spend a few minutes reflecting on a lesson you have learned.
Today may bring an important realization about your past choices and future direction. You could feel ready to make a decision, forgive an old disappointment, or close a chapter that has been holding you back. Professionally, reviewing previous experiences may help you identify your next opportunity. Trust the wisdom gained through experience.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from your past that you want to carry into your future.
Today encourages expansion, ambition, and forward planning. You may receive encouraging news or begin seeing progress toward a goal you have been working on. Professionally, networking and exploring new possibilities could be beneficial. In relationships, discussing future plans may bring a stronger sense of direction. Stay patient and keep looking ahead.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Ritual: Visualize one long-term goal and write down the next practical step toward it.
Today calls for patience, moderation, and emotional balance. You may need to manage competing responsibilities or find a peaceful solution to a disagreement. Professionally, cooperation could produce better results than working in isolation. In love, understanding and compromise may strengthen your connection. Avoid extremes and give situations time to settle.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Practice slow breathing for five minutes and set an intention for balance.
Today brings cheerful energy, friendship, and opportunities for connection. You may enjoy a social gathering, receive encouraging news, or benefit from supportive people around you. Professionally, teamwork and networking could open useful doors. In love, shared laughter and quality time may bring you closer to someone special.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Reach out to a friend or express appreciation to someone who supports you.
Today brings optimism, confidence, and greater clarity. You may experience a positive development or feel more comfortable expressing yourself. Professionally, your efforts could receive recognition, while personal relationships may benefit from warmth and openness. Enjoy the happiness available to you and allow your natural confidence to shine.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in natural sunlight and reflect on three things that make you happy.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More