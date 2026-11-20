Today brings nurturing energy, creativity and opportunities for personal growth. You may feel more confident about your abilities or receive appreciation for your efforts. Professionally, developing an idea could lead to rewarding results. In love, warmth and affection may strengthen emotional bonds. Make time for comfort, creativity and the people who make you feel valued.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Ritual: Place fresh flowers in your home or workspace to invite growth and abundance.
Today favors teamwork, cooperation and shared achievements. Your skills may attract recognition, or someone could offer useful advice that helps you improve your work. Financially, practical planning and collaboration may prove beneficial. In relationships, mutual effort and appreciation can strengthen your connection.
Lucky Colour: Earth Brown
Lucky Ritual: Acknowledge someone who has supported you and express your appreciation.
Today encourages clear thinking, honest communication and strong boundaries. You may need to make an important decision or address a situation directly. Professionally, your analytical abilities can help you solve a problem. In love, express your expectations without becoming overly critical. Balance logic with emotional understanding.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Write down your priorities and remove one unnecessary distraction from your day.
Today brings cheerful energy, harmony and reasons to celebrate. You may enjoy family time, a social gathering or a personal achievement. Professionally, teamwork could create a satisfying outcome. In love, shared happiness and emotional security may strengthen your bond. Appreciate the stability you are building.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Create a welcoming atmosphere at home and share a happy moment with someone close.
Today highlights courage, patience and emotional resilience. You may face a challenge that requires a calm response rather than force. Professionally, confidence and diplomacy can help you handle responsibilities. In relationships, kindness and understanding may resolve tension. Trust your inner strength and avoid reacting impulsively.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Repeat a positive affirmation about your confidence and personal strength.
Today may bring an unexpected development or a change in circumstances that opens a new possibility. A situation that has felt uncertain could begin moving forward. Professionally, stay flexible and recognize opportunities when they appear. In love, allow relationships to evolve naturally rather than trying to control every outcome.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Ritual: Write down one change you are ready to welcome into your life.
Today brings curiosity, creativity and fresh enthusiasm. You may feel inspired to explore a new project, learn something interesting or take the first step towards a personal ambition. In love, playful conversations or spontaneous plans could bring excitement. Stay open to new experiences and trust your creative instincts.
Lucky Colour: Bright Orange
Lucky Ritual: Start something you have been postponing, even if it is only a small first step.
Today favours emotional connection, cooperation and meaningful conversations. You may experience greater understanding with a partner or strengthen an important friendship. Professionally, a supportive partnership could help you make progress. In love, mutual respect and honest communication may bring greater closeness.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Express appreciation to someone whose presence brings positivity into your life.
Today calls for fairness, accountability and thoughtful decision-making. You may need to address an important matter or evaluate a situation objectively. Professionally, careful judgement and honesty can work in your favour. Financially, review agreements and commitments before making decisions. In relationships, maintain balance and mutual respect.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes reflecting on whether your actions align with your values.
Today encourages you to think beyond your current circumstances and consider future opportunities. You may feel ready to expand your ambitions or make plans for a new direction. Professionally, strategic thinking can help you identify your next move. In relationships, discussing shared goals may bring greater clarity.
Lucky Colour: Deep Red
Lucky Ritual: Write down one long-term goal and identify the next practical step towards it.
Today brings clarity, fresh ideas and opportunities for honest communication. You may find an answer to a confusing situation or gain the confidence to make an important decision. Professionally, clear thinking can help you overcome an obstacle. In relationships, direct conversations may resolve misunderstandings.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Write down one question that needs clarity and list the facts you already know.
Today may bring indecision or uncertainty about an important choice. You could feel caught between two possibilities, especially in personal or professional matters. Avoid ignoring the situation, but don't rush into a decision without understanding your options. In love, honest reflection may help you recognize what your heart truly needs.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly for five minutes and reflect on the choice you have been avoiding.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More