Tarot Horoscope Today for October 10, 2026: A truth you have been avoiding could change the way you approach an important decision

Aries : 2 of Wands Energy Today: Planning and future possibilities take priority. Think beyond your current situation before choosing your next move. Tarot Horoscope

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Draw 2 paths on paper and circle the one that best matches your long-term goal.

Crystal: Green Aventurine supports confidence, opportunity, and forward planning.

Taurus : Queen of Wands Energy Today: Confidence and charisma can help you stand out. Take initiative and trust your creative instincts.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Place a cinnamon stick beside a candle and state 1 goal you want to pursue confidently.

Crystal: Sunstone encourages visibility, optimism, and self-confidence.

Gemini : Wheel of Fortune Energy Today: A change in circumstances could create an unexpected opportunity. Stay flexible and avoid trying to control every outcome.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Ritual: Turn a coin 3 times in your palm while thinking of 1 positive change you are ready to welcome.

Crystal: Labradorite supports adaptability and intuitive awareness.

Cancer : Ace of Wands Energy Today: Fresh inspiration brings motivation and creative energy. A new idea could become something meaningful when you take the first step.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write 1 idea you want to develop on a small piece of paper.

Crystal: Carnelian encourages passion, courage, and action.

Leo : 5 of Swords Energy Today: Avoid unnecessary conflicts. Not every disagreement needs to be won, especially when protecting your peace is more valuable.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Place 5 cloves in a small bowl and remove them one by one while naming 5 conflicts or distractions you choose not to carry.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding and emotional protection.

Virgo : 9 of Swords Energy Today: Worry may feel louder than reality. Focus on facts and give yourself space to release unnecessary mental pressure.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Write 1 recurring worry on paper, fold it away from you, and place it beneath a bowl overnight.

Crystal: Amethyst encourages calmness and clearer thinking.

Libra : Ace of Swords Energy Today: A breakthrough or important realization can cut through confusion. Speak clearly and trust the truth you uncover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Place a small key beside a sheet of paper and write 1 truth you are ready to acknowledge.

Crystal: Clear Quartz supports clarity, focus, and decisive thinking.

Scorpio : 6 of Swords Energy Today: You're moving toward calmer circumstances. Leave behind unnecessary stress and give yourself permission to choose peace.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of water near a window and name 1 situation you're ready to move beyond.

Crystal: Aquamarine supports peaceful transitions and emotional clarity.

Sagittarius : 5 of Cups Energy Today: Disappointment may occupy your thoughts, but something valuable remains within reach. Shift your attention toward what can still be rebuilt.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Place 5 flower petals before you, remove 2, and name 2 things that are still going well.

Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional healing and perspective.

Capricorn : The Lovers Energy Today: An important choice or partnership deserves your attention. Choose the path that reflects your genuine values rather than temporary convenience.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Place 2 rose petals together and set an intention for an authentic, balanced choice.

Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages harmony, openness, and sincere connection.

Aquarius : The Hermit Energy Today: Solitude can provide the clarity you need. Step away from outside opinions and listen carefully to your own inner wisdom.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle in a quiet corner and spend a few minutes considering 1 question without seeking anyone else's opinion.

Crystal: Amethyst supports introspection and spiritual clarity.

Pisces : The Moon Energy Today: Emotions and uncertainty may blur your perspective. Trust your intuition, but wait for clearer information before making major decisions.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Place a glass of water near a window while quietly releasing 1 fear or assumption.

Crystal: Labradorite supports intuition, discernment, and navigating uncertainty.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)