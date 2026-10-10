Tarot Horoscope Today for October 10, 2026: A truth you have been avoiding could change the way you approach an important decision

Aries: 2 of Wands
Energy Today: Planning and future possibilities take priority. Think beyond your current situation before choosing your next move.
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Energy Today: Planning and future possibilities take priority. Think beyond your current situation before choosing your next move.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Draw 2 paths on paper and circle the one that best matches your long-term goal.
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports confidence, opportunity, and forward planning.
Energy Today: Confidence and charisma can help you stand out. Take initiative and trust your creative instincts.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Ritual: Place a cinnamon stick beside a candle and state 1 goal you want to pursue confidently.
Crystal: Sunstone encourages visibility, optimism, and self-confidence.
Energy Today: A change in circumstances could create an unexpected opportunity. Stay flexible and avoid trying to control every outcome.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Ritual: Turn a coin 3 times in your palm while thinking of 1 positive change you are ready to welcome.
Crystal: Labradorite supports adaptability and intuitive awareness.
Energy Today: Fresh inspiration brings motivation and creative energy. A new idea could become something meaningful when you take the first step.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write 1 idea you want to develop on a small piece of paper.
Crystal: Carnelian encourages passion, courage, and action.
Energy Today: Avoid unnecessary conflicts. Not every disagreement needs to be won, especially when protecting your peace is more valuable.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Ritual: Place 5 cloves in a small bowl and remove them one by one while naming 5 conflicts or distractions you choose not to carry.
Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding and emotional protection.
Energy Today: Worry may feel louder than reality. Focus on facts and give yourself space to release unnecessary mental pressure.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Write 1 recurring worry on paper, fold it away from you, and place it beneath a bowl overnight.
Crystal: Amethyst encourages calmness and clearer thinking.
Energy Today: A breakthrough or important realization can cut through confusion. Speak clearly and trust the truth you uncover.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Place a small key beside a sheet of paper and write 1 truth you are ready to acknowledge.
Crystal: Clear Quartz supports clarity, focus, and decisive thinking.
Energy Today: You're moving toward calmer circumstances. Leave behind unnecessary stress and give yourself permission to choose peace.
Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue
Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of water near a window and name 1 situation you're ready to move beyond.
Crystal: Aquamarine supports peaceful transitions and emotional clarity.
Energy Today: Disappointment may occupy your thoughts, but something valuable remains within reach. Shift your attention toward what can still be rebuilt.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Place 5 flower petals before you, remove 2, and name 2 things that are still going well.
Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional healing and perspective.
Energy Today: An important choice or partnership deserves your attention. Choose the path that reflects your genuine values rather than temporary convenience.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Place 2 rose petals together and set an intention for an authentic, balanced choice.
Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages harmony, openness, and sincere connection.
Energy Today: Solitude can provide the clarity you need. Step away from outside opinions and listen carefully to your own inner wisdom.
Lucky Colour: Deep Purple
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle in a quiet corner and spend a few minutes considering 1 question without seeking anyone else's opinion.
Crystal: Amethyst supports introspection and spiritual clarity.
Energy Today: Emotions and uncertainty may blur your perspective. Trust your intuition, but wait for clearer information before making major decisions.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Place a glass of water near a window while quietly releasing 1 fear or assumption.
Crystal: Labradorite supports intuition, discernment, and navigating uncertainty.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More