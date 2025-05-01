Tarot Readings for May 2025: Predictions for zodiac elements

The Taurus season is here, and so is the summer heat. Let's get insights into May tarot readings as per tarot reader Kerry Ward's predictions. Tarot Readings for May 2025(Pixabay)

Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

This is your month to step into your power and create the life you’ve been dreaming about. You have special talents, ideas, and passions—now’s the time to use them. Whether it’s about building a career, launching something creative, or finding your purpose, you have what it takes to turn it into something real.

You might feel called to learn something new or dive into a course or training—that’s a green light. It will help you grow and reach new heights. You have time, support, and the inner fire to become whoever you want to be. Trust in your abilities and take those first steps with confidence. Everything you need is already within you.

May Tarot card: The Moon

Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

You may feel a bit hazy at first, but it’s leading you toward the truth. If something hasn’t been making sense lately—whether in your relationships, work, or personal life—those missing pieces will start falling into place soon. Be patient and stay curious.

Don’t rush into big decisions just yet. Let everything unfold naturally. Ask questions. Look deeper. Double-check the facts before taking action. What’s hidden will be revealed, and the answers will help you move forward in the right direction. You’re stronger than you think; what you discover could be a total game-changer.

May Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

This month is about rising into your power and owning your place in the world. You’re glowing with confidence, and others are noticing. It’s a great time to move forward with bold ideas, especially in your career, education, or travel plans.

You’re stepping into a leadership role—whether you realise it or not. Don’t hold back. Go after what excites you. The energy around you is uplifting and full of potential. The more you focus on what matters to you, the more success and momentum you’ll see. You’re on the way up!

May Tarot card: Knight of Coins

Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Slow and steady wins the race, and that’s your theme for May. You’re supported by energy that brings steady progress, financial rewards, and real growth.

This month is about committing to the work, staying grounded, and not giving up when things feel slow. Whatever you invest your time, money, or energy into now will grow—but only if you stick with it. Be smart about using your resources, and trust that your efforts will build into something amazing.