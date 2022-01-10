Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: We see new business opportunities

Dear Taurus, this is a normal day on the professional front. New business may take off and reap rewards for you. It is the time to enjoy an excellent health condition. Things seem favorable on the love front.
This is not a favorable day on the family front.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, you are going to enjoy a good day, but some issues on the family front may ruin your mood, but you can handle them with your wit and humor. You may feel confused by the things happening around but avoid believing in any rumor you hear today. You may be confused about choosing a career path or academic course, you should hear your own inner voice. This is not a favorable day on the family front.

Those who are concerned about their health, they may enjoy good health. You are advised not to eat junk foods or oily food. Some may opt for a healthier lifestyle and abandon bad habits. This is a normal day on the professional front. You may find it hard to give your 100% at work and pending tasks may pile up.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below!

Taurus Finance Today

This is a very good day on the financial front. You have excellent financial condition. A business or property deal may prove beneficial. New business may take off and reap rewards for you.

Taurus Family Today

This is not a favorable day on the home front. You may miss fun filled old days or childhood friends. Some may have bitter experiences on the family front.

Taurus Career Today

Things may go normal on the work front. Taurus, people have a lot to say about you, but avoid paying attention to what they talk about you. It is easy for you to accomplish anything as you are a talented soul. Be confident and trust your instincts.

Taurus Health Today

This is the time to enjoy an excellent health condition. You may feel positive and healthy today and learn a lot about the ways to keep yourself mentally and physically fit.

Taurus Love Life Today

Things seem favorable on the love front. You are already in a successful relationship, now it's time to take it to the next level. Day seems to be lucky on the love front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

