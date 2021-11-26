Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 26: Awaiting a promotion?

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus are fun-loving people who have a great sense of humour. They can make people laugh easily which is why people love to be their friends. Taurus are very choosy of whatever they pick up in life, especially while choosing their life partner. They look for a life partner who has got their shine together. Taurus do not just go for the beauty; they prefer someone who they can count on at their odd times. They bring in intensity to love which makes their relationship interesting. Taurus may feel some concerns related to health which may bother them to some extent. The kind of support that you might be expecting from your better half may not be extended. But professionals may feel brilliant. Your overall day may involve some ups and downs, but you will be able to tackle it well.

Taurus Finance Today

You may get some good offers today that may help you to go one step further which may be followed by an enormous amount of pleasure. You may win a bonus card without you expecting it.

Taurus Family Today

Today you may be forgiven by your loved ones for not being able to devote time to them. You may get an opportunity to strengthen your connection with your family members.

Taurus Career Today

It might be a good day to give your ideas the wings to fly to their potential height. Employees may expect appreciation and recognition for your service.

Taurus Health Today

You may feel apprehensive about your health. But do not give in to negative thoughts. Think positively and have positive vibes around. Make sure you preserve your mental peace.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today there may be situations that can cause a disagreement between you and your lover. But Taurus must see to it that it does not harm their lover's feelings.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

