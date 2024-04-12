 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 12, 2024 predicts twists and turns in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 12, 2024 predicts twists and turns in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 12, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 12, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep an open mind today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, navigating New Opportunities with Confidence

Embrace unexpected changes; they will lead you to growth and better opportunities. Keep an open mind today.

Today's energies bring unexpected shifts that, while initially unsettling, will guide you toward positive change and growth. Embrace these changes with an open mind and heart. They will challenge you but ultimately lead you to discover new opportunities and understandings. Today is a day for learning, adapting, and moving forward with confidence.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Love brings surprising developments that might shake your usual sense of stability. If you're in a relationship, you and your partner may encounter a situation that tests your flexibility and adaptability. Navigate this with openness and honesty for the best outcomes. Singles might find themselves attracted to someone who challenges their usual type.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

In the workplace, you're likely to encounter a project or task that deviates from the norm, requiring you to think on your feet. While this may initially cause some anxiety, see it as an opportunity to showcase your unique skills and creativity. Leadership may take note of your adaptability and problem-solving skills, so don't shy away from the challenge.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially, this could be a day of interesting twists. Perhaps an unexpected expense arises, or an investment suddenly shifts in value. Instead of panicking, take this as a moment to review your finances with a fine-tooth comb. There may be an innovative way to stretch your resources or a new investment opportunity hidden in the disruption.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health and wellness routine may benefit from some fresh perspectives today. If you've been sticking to the same regimen, consider shaking things up with a new exercise class or dietary plan. Your body might respond positively to a change, reigniting your motivation. Remember, mental and emotional well-being are just as important as physical health, so incorporate practices like meditation or journaling if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
