Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts career setbacks

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep your cards ready Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. New responsibilities at the workplace are opportunities to prove their mettle. Wealth will also be positive. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: New responsibilities at the workplace are opportunities to prove their mettle.

Resolve the relationship issues with a positive attitude. Your professional success will lead to growth in your career. Handle wealth smartly while health is also at your side. Consider different investment options that will help you enhance your prosperity.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spread happiness in the relationship by spending more time together. Your lover will prefer your presence today in every moment, both happy and sad. While you have disagreements, do not argue with the lover and instead have healthy discussions. You may expect the interference of an outsider in the love life which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. Talk with the lover openly as your partner may be influenced by this third person.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new challenges that will also prove the professional mettle. Your attitude at team meetings will impress the seniors. Show your caliber today while handling crucial and challenging tasks. You may travel for job reasons while healthcare and IT professionals along with chefs and bankers will spend overtime at the workstation. Entrepreneurs will also be successful in launching new concepts today. Those who are keen to expand the trade to foreign territories will be fortunate to find promoters.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be positive and you will see good returns from previous investments. All pending dues will be cleared and you will also find fortune in the form of stock, trade, and speculative business. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. Students may need to spend on fees and books today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health will be normal today. Diabetic females will have a tough day and it is vital to have control over the diet. Some children will develop a viral fever while skin allergies can also be a concern. Avoid alcohol and tobacco today. Pregnant female natives need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)