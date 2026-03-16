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    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: Take up every responsibility that strengthens your profile

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may have trouble related to policies that demand immediate settlement with authorities.

    Updated on: Mar 16, 2026 9:20 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip egos for good reasons

    The love life will be vibrant, and single natives can expect to fall in love. Take up new roles in the office to prove your mettle. Wealth will be there today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Explore the different aspects of love today. Professional success is another catchword of the day. Financially, you will be good, but your health may have challenges.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Avoid harsh statements while spending time together with your lover. You must be expressive in the relationship, and this will keep the lover happy. Consider a vacation at a hill station. This will strengthen the love affair. Single females attending a party or an official event may expect a proposal. Today is a good time to consider taking the love affair to the next level with the support of parents. Be careful about the external influences that may impact the relationship. Some females will also conceive today.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    New tasks will knock on your door today. Take up every responsibility that strengthens your profile. There will be opportunities to display talent in finance, sales, music, language, and design. This will work out in impressing the clients or in clearing job interviews. Some professionals will also clear examinations that will lead to promotions. Businessmen may have trouble related to policies that demand immediate settlement with authorities. Traders may also consider taking the business to new areas.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, you must be careful about unexpected expenditure today. There will be instances where you will be forced to spend on siblings or friends, especially for medical reasons. You must ensure that an expert is at your side while investing in the stock market. The first part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances and a house.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues will come up. There will be trouble related to the eyes and nose. Children may also have an infection on the skin. Females will have trouble associated with the stomach. You must be careful to give up oil and sugar. Those who work in the kitchen may also develop minor cuts or burns in the first part of the day.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol: Bull
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Pink
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For March 16, 2026: Take Up Every Responsibility That Strengthens Your Profile

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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