Taurus Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: Take up every responsibility that strengthens your profile

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip egos for good reasons The love life will be vibrant, and single natives can expect to fall in love. Take up new roles in the office to prove your mettle. Wealth will be there today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore the different aspects of love today. Professional success is another catchword of the day. Financially, you will be good, but your health may have challenges.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Avoid harsh statements while spending time together with your lover. You must be expressive in the relationship, and this will keep the lover happy. Consider a vacation at a hill station. This will strengthen the love affair. Single females attending a party or an official event may expect a proposal. Today is a good time to consider taking the love affair to the next level with the support of parents. Be careful about the external influences that may impact the relationship. Some females will also conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today New tasks will knock on your door today. Take up every responsibility that strengthens your profile. There will be opportunities to display talent in finance, sales, music, language, and design. This will work out in impressing the clients or in clearing job interviews. Some professionals will also clear examinations that will lead to promotions. Businessmen may have trouble related to policies that demand immediate settlement with authorities. Traders may also consider taking the business to new areas.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, you must be careful about unexpected expenditure today. There will be instances where you will be forced to spend on siblings or friends, especially for medical reasons. You must ensure that an expert is at your side while investing in the stock market. The first part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances and a house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues will come up. There will be trouble related to the eyes and nose. Children may also have an infection on the skin. Females will have trouble associated with the stomach. You must be careful to give up oil and sugar. Those who work in the kitchen may also develop minor cuts or burns in the first part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)