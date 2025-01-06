Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025 predicts rekindling of an old relationship

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing beats your confidence Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. Do not delve into the past and shower affection to be both creative and productive.

Continue your sincerity in the relationship. No major professional hiccup will impact your performance. Financially you are prosperous to invest in stock.

Romantically, you will be fortunate today. Professionalism ensures success at the office. Both wealth and health are good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major relationship issue will disturb you. You need to take the precaution to avoid loose talks while spending time together. Do not delve into the past and shower affection to be both creative and productive. Some Taurus natives will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship. However, married females should be careful to not hurt the family life. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Multiple opportunities will come up to prove the professional prowess. Handle every change with confidence and you will see positive results. There can be issues associated with egos and you need to be careful to not miss the deadlines. IT, healthcare, hospitality, sales, and banking persons will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today. Traders handling textiles, automobiles, electronic devices, and leather will also see success.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources and you may consider fulfilling long-cherished dreams. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call. Some male Taurus natives will be in trouble over property within the family. Take a diplomatic stand when you require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Businessmen will sign new partnerships that will bring in funds today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will trouble you. Some females will develop gynecological issues and seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will keep children away from school. You should consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Pregnant females must be conscious about their diet and should also skip adventure activities while on vacation today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)