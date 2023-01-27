Taurus Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Wonderful opportunities ahead

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, the day may bring wonderful opportunities to show your talents on the work front. You may become a great source of inspiration for your coworkers. Your efforts may be noticed by your superiors and you may be rewarded for it. The day is moderate as far as your finances are concerned. Real estate agent may have a lucky day. A business trip may leave you exhausted by the end of the day. Some may plan to get their house built and meet a Vastu consultant today. Travelling abroad is indicated, but you should be careful while visiting a completely different place. Some health issues may make you feel tired, try to see a doctor to get instant relief and avoid any major problem. Your love partner may be busy with work and not pay attention to your needs.

How have stars planned your day?

Taurus Finance Today:

You should save money for the rainy day and do not make any investment today. Avoid unnecessary expenses and try to figure out new ways to boost your income sources.

Taurus Family Today:

A family picnic is on the cards. You may invite cousin to stay for few days and plan some exciting activities with him or her. Those who have been worried about parents’ health lately, they can take a sigh of relief.

Taurus Career Today:

Things may go smoothly at work. An important task may be completed today with help of colleagues. You may perform more than expectation and clear up backlogs with ease.

Taurus Health Today:

An unhealthy body and mind may drag down your motivation and positive energy. Try to pay attention what you eat and how you feel today to make some drastic changes in your lifestyle.

Taurus Love Life Today:

Mood swings of your partner may ruin your evening. Avoid any kind of argument with beloved today. Things may be back on track soon, just be patient.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

