Taurus Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: A trusted friendship may bring reassurance as routine work tests your patience

A routine task is likely to meet an obstacle today, leaving you feeling low or restless. Something you expected to handle easily may require another attempt, and that interruption could occupy your thoughts. The Moon in Sagittarius in your eighth house all day brings Chandrashtama, making familiar work a better fit than a major decision. Your mood may be changeable, and a small difficulty could feel larger when you keep returning to it. There is also a steadier influence: Saturn retrograde in Pisces in your eleventh house supports slow gains and a dependable friendship, with a long-held goal moving closer. Progress is likely to be gradual, yet something you have worked toward will feel nearer. A friend you trust will matter more than a wide circle of casual contacts. Familiar company will give you something reassuring to return to during an uneven day.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Differences with your spouse may lead to an argument, especially when the day's frustrations enter an ordinary conversation. Your love life may feel dull, with less enthusiasm for an exchange that would usually please you. You will be conscious of the distance between wanting company and feeling ready to talk. Watch your words when you are irritated. A passing remark can carry more weight than you intend and prolong an ordinary disagreement. Familiar company will suit your mood better than an elaborate romantic expectation. If you are single, your interest in romance may be quieter, and you may feel less inclined to keep a conversation lively simply for its own sake.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Work is likely to move unevenly, with obstacles affecting the satisfaction of completing a straightforward task. The day favors returning to duties whose purpose you already understand. Mercury in Libra in your sixth house brings work messages, practical discussions and study into focus. An exchange about how a job should be done may occupy your attention, and you will be more interested in an explanation you can use immediately. Students are likely to find a familiar subject easier to engage with than a large new undertaking. Progress toward a long-held goal will give routine effort a wider purpose. A delayed step will still belong to that larger effort, even when it offers little excitement today. Keep your working day centered on the task already in front of you.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Income and gains favor a steady pace. A long-standing financial aim is likely to feel nearer, especially where regular effort has been involved. A dependable friend may offer a useful perspective on that goal. Your attention will return to what is already underway and what can be maintained comfortably. A calculated step at work offers scope for an acceptable result. The practical value of a decision may become clearer once your initial restlessness settles, while familiar commitments will occupy more of your thoughts.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your general sense of well-being may feel lower today, with ordinary demands seeming more tiring while your mood remains unsettled. Familiar routines will give the day a calmer rhythm. Allow an unhurried pace for driving and everyday journeys. You may want fewer interruptions during a break and more space to regain your composure. A quiet evening will appeal after the day's uneven rhythm.
Tip for the Day: Leave a little space between feeling irritated and answering someone close.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More