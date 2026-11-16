Taurus Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: Watch for a disagreement turning bitter, as its effects could linger beyond today

A decision about work will feel easier as the day brings a welcome sense that luck is with you. Earnings are likely to exceed your expectations, giving an otherwise ordinary day a brighter financial center. You will feel that your efforts have somewhere useful to go. The Moon in Capricorn in your ninth house all day brings learning or an elder into focus and gives you a receptive mood for study. A conversation will leave you with something worth thinking about after it ends. Your mind may still be restless, so a good day will have its unsettled moments too. The overall direction remains favorable, with encouraging possibilities around your children and your standing among familiar people.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained, even while other parts of the day go well. Watch for a disagreement turning bitter, as its effects could linger beyond today. A conversation about how you are getting along may carry more emotional weight than you initially expect. You will be conscious of the difference between your own restless thoughts and the shared atmosphere at home. Keep your response measured when a sensitive subject comes up. Elsewhere in family life, news connected with your children may bring pleasure. Their progress will feel personal to you, and the possibility of recognition will give you something hopeful to discuss together.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Learning will hold your interest, especially when a teacher or an older person's experience helps put a subject into perspective. You will be more willing to listen to an explanation and consider how it fits your own situation. Rahu in Aquarius in your tenth house stirs professional ambition and sudden interest in a different direction at work. A task or career possibility may catch your attention strongly, adding to the day's mental activity. The Sun moves during the day from Libra in your sixth house, where it is debilitated, to Scorpio in your seventh house. Authority and self-respect will come into focus first through work and then through dealings with others. Your children's efforts may also bring good news or recognition, with a possible lift to your own social standing.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
You are likely to earn more than you expected today. The encouraging feature is the gap between what you had anticipated and what may actually come in. This will give your money conversations a more hopeful tone and make the day feel rewarding in practical terms. Your attention will return to earnings even when other matters interrupt it. The favorable financial outlook concerns income; it does not establish a separate promise about a purchase or investment. You will feel pleased by the possibility of having more room in your everyday calculations, particularly if expectations had been cautious.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your health is likely to remain normal, while your mind may feel restless. You will have ideas to pursue and thoughts that return even after a useful conversation has ended. The contrast will be noticeable: the day can go well while you still find it difficult to feel settled. Study will offer an absorbing use for that mental activity. A familiar routine will feel welcome when your attention has moved through several possibilities. By the end of the day, the encouraging developments will give you something concrete to reflect on.
Tip for the Day: Let encouraging earnings settle before starting a sensitive conversation with your spouse.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More