Joy will lift your mood as your children's support gives you fresh energy. Their studies will be satisfactory, adding a reassuring note to the day at home. You will feel more open to affection and more willing to enjoy a happy family moment as it happens. Religious work may also draw your interest, giving the day a reflective side alongside its warmth. A teacher or elder will feature in your thoughts or conversation, and learning will feel inviting. This is a lucky day for love, with an encouraging opening for anyone preparing a business venture. Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, brings detachment from domestic concerns, so you will feel less interested in managing every detail around the house. Watch a withdrawn mood making you seem unavailable to those offering support. The household will feel easier to enjoy when every small arrangement does not require your involvement.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your affection towards your spouse will increase, and ordinary time together will carry more warmth. You will enjoy a familiar conversation and feel more aware of what you value in your relationship. Lovers have a lucky day ahead, with companionship bringing genuine pleasure. The mood will favor making room for each other within the usual routine. Children's support will also strengthen your sense of family closeness. You will feel encouraged by their willingness to stand beside you. A shared moment at home will leave you happier than its simplicity might suggest, and that feeling will carry into the rest of your day.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Children's studies will be satisfactory, while your own interest in learning will have a receptive, positive quality. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and giving you a good mood for study; later in the afternoon it moves into Aquarius in your tenth house, helping your work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. An explanation will hold your attention, especially when it connects a lesson with something useful. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, supports work-related messages and study, giving practical conversations a clear purpose. For businesspersons, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors moving a considered plan into its working stage. In service, the later part of the day will give your contribution greater visibility.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
A new business venture will bring its financial requirements into discussion. The day favors a constructive start, with attention turning towards how the work will function and what it will require. You will feel more comfortable talking through a business idea when the conversation stays close to its everyday purpose. Work messages will help make those discussions clearer. Family happiness will also influence what feels worth spending on, though the strongest financial opening lies in the business opportunity itself. A practical conversation will give you a better sense of how your plans fit the resources already available.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be sound, and the joy you receive from your children will add to your energy. You will feel more willing to take part in the day, especially where affection and learning meet. Quiet time at home will still appeal, even when the wider mood is sociable. A little space of your own will feel restful. The day's emotional lift will come from knowing that support is close at hand.
Tip for the Day: Make room for a warm conversation before work claims your attention again.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More