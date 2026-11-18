Your working conditions will become more favorable, easing the stress you have been carrying. You will remain occupied, but the atmosphere around your duties will feel more manageable. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, bringing slow, steady gains and support from one dependable friend as a long-held goal moves closer. That progress will give your working day a sense of direction.
Someone whose reliability you already value will matter more than a wide circle of acquaintances. You will have plenty to attend to, yet the day’s responsibilities will feel easier to put in order. The improvement is practical: work will take up your time while weighing less heavily on your mind.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will feel romantic toward your spouse, even with work occupying much of the day. Affection will find a place in the conversation when you are together, and you will enjoy thinking about something pleasant beyond professional duties. Venus in Virgo, your fifth house, is debilitated, bringing affection and a taste for comfort while making pleasure spending more tempting.
A simple shared pleasure will appeal to you. Your relationship will be one of the warmer parts of the day, with domestic closeness giving your attention a different direction. You will feel that being busy and wanting time together can belong to the same day.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Support from important people will help shape your career, and your contribution will receive attention. The Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house all day helps work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. A duty that puts you in front of others is likely to feel easier to handle as conditions improve. The day favors making full use of the work already entrusted to you.
Students will be able to focus well, giving sustained study a useful place in the schedule. You will find it easier to stay with a lesson and follow its explanation through. At work, a fuller timetable will keep you engaged, while backing from people with influence will make the professional picture more encouraging. Your efforts will have an audience today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Gains are likely to develop steadily, and an established financial aim will feel closer. The day favors patient progress linked to work and dependable connections. You may receive property in your spouse’s name, bringing a substantial family matter into consideration, though the outcome remains open. A conversation about that possibility will deserve its own space amid the day’s duties.
Spending on pleasure will also appeal, especially when you think about time with your spouse. The financial mood will mix longer-range hopes with the wish to enjoy something comfortable now. Ordinary spending will remain part of that picture alongside the larger property possibility.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your father’s health will show recovery, bringing welcome reassurance to the family. You will feel the emotional relief of that improvement while continuing with your own busy schedule. The easing of work stress will also make the day feel less burdensome.
Watch your mother’s health, particularly while professional demands are keeping your attention elsewhere. Her well-being deserves a place in the day alongside the better news about your father. You will be more comfortable once family concerns have received attention and you can return to your duties with a clearer sense of how things stand at home.
Tip for the Day: Make time for your spouse after work, even if the day stays busy.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More