Home will feel welcoming today, and a family conversation will give you comfort before the wider world claims your attention. Jupiter in Leo, your fourth house, brings warmth at home and your mother's blessing, making domestic conversation especially satisfying. Beyond the front door, this will be the best day of the week for social honor. Your contribution is likely to receive recognition, and being among people will have a pleasing sense of occasion.
Happiness will share space with confusion, however, so your inner response will be less straightforward than the pleasant circumstances suggest. Watch for confusion around an important decision; a pause will help you hear your own judgment clearly.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Family warmth will make it easier to enjoy being together, even when the conversation stays close to everyday matters. You will feel the comfort of belonging, and time at home will have a reassuring quality. The Sun in Scorpio, your seventh house, puts self-respect and authority at the center of your dealings with a partner. The question of whose view carries weight will therefore feel important during a shared discussion.
You will want your position to be understood, while also feeling drawn toward the comfort of agreement. A calm exchange will give both feelings room. The day's happiness will be genuine, even when you are still working out what you think about a particular choice.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Work that puts you in front of people is favored today. The Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house all day helps your contribution get noticed and supports public-facing duties. You are likely to feel more visible, whether you are speaking for your team or dealing directly with a customer. Businesspeople may receive orders with little effort, possibly from several sources, giving the working day an encouraging rhythm.
Your strongest social recognition of the week can grow from simply doing your usual work well. Students will find studying at home especially congenial, with familiar surroundings helping them stay engaged. A senior's role will also carry weight in professional exchanges. An important choice will benefit from another considered view.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Business income prospects are encouraging, with the possibility of orders arriving more easily than expected. Interest from different sources may make the day feel active even before any money changes hands. The day also favors a calculated risk at work, particularly where an existing ability gives you a sound basis for judging the opportunity.
Financial confidence will rise with recognition, although a pleasant response from others will still leave practical questions to settle. You may find it difficult to rely entirely on your own first impression. A discussion with someone whose judgment you respect will give the decision more shape. Your thoughts about money will become clearer when connected to a definite purpose.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will move between enjoyment and uncertainty, with the comfort of home providing a useful place to settle. Being appreciated will feel good, and you will carry some of that warmth back into private time. Even so, a decision left open will continue to occupy your attention.
The day offers emotional reassurance through familiar surroundings, and a little quiet at home will feel especially welcome after public duties. You will have a clearer sense of your own pace when the social activity eases. A settled evening routine will suit that change of gear. There is room for pleasure today, alongside the quieter work of deciding what feels right for you.
Tip for the Day: Discuss the important choice at home before giving anyone your final answer.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More