Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope

A decision to put extra effort into your goals may bring success at work today. It will be a demanding day, and progress will depend on how fully you engage with your responsibilities. Your courage will remain strong when a task requires more effort than expected. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, increases professional ambition and restlessness, making an unfinished goal particularly difficult to ignore. You will want to see progress and may feel drawn towards work that gives your efforts a clear purpose. The satisfaction will come from staying involved, with each completed stage making the next one feel more manageable. Home and family will remain important, although your work is likely to claim a substantial share of your attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will remain good, providing a welcome source of comfort during a hardworking day. Lovers will feel happy and affectionate, finding joy in ordinary conversations as well as special meetings. Your relationship with a younger brother or sister will also be cordial, and their help may prove useful. Good news concerning children is possible. Mars in Leo, your fourth house, adds intensity to the home atmosphere, making you quicker to react when already occupied. This extra intensity will exist alongside genuine family warmth, and you will remain aware of how much these relationships mean to you.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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A goal requiring persistence will dominate your professional thoughts. The day rewards courage backed by extra effort, so a difficult assignment may become more manageable as you continue working on it. You will notice the difference between simply thinking about a task and giving it your full attention. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your second house, bringing family conversations, food and spending into focus. It then moves into Cancer in your third house early in the morning, supporting initiative, calls and short trips. This may help you approach someone or begin a work-related conversation. Students will also need sustained effort to make progress. Identifying a clear next step will give your determination a useful direction.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is not a favourable time to invest in a new business venture, so keep fresh investments on hold today. Your desire to make professional progress may be strong, but that enthusiasm does not improve the investment outlook. Money may also become a subject of family discussion, particularly when it comes to everyday expenses. You will be interested in what your work can produce, and the connection between effort and earnings will occupy your thoughts. Financial satisfaction is more closely linked to the work already in front of you than to starting an unfamiliar venture. The urge to make a fresh financial move may be noticeable, but restraint will serve you better. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not a favourable time to invest in a new business venture, so keep fresh investments on hold today. Your desire to make professional progress may be strong, but that enthusiasm does not improve the investment outlook. Money may also become a subject of family discussion, particularly when it comes to everyday expenses. You will be interested in what your work can produce, and the connection between effort and earnings will occupy your thoughts. Financial satisfaction is more closely linked to the work already in front of you than to starting an unfamiliar venture. The urge to make a fresh financial move may be noticeable, but restraint will serve you better. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your workload may feel demanding, particularly when your attention is divided between home and professional goals. You will remain mentally engaged, although your pace may become impatient when progress requires extra effort. Affectionate contact with family will give your mood a softer place to settle. A brief pause between work and household responsibilities may help you change pace. By evening, you will appreciate familiar company and the feeling that your day's efforts have led to something useful.

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Tip for the Day: Put your courage into the current task and let family help count.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)