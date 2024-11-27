Thanksgiving 2024 Horoscope: Here's why these zodiac signs will receive luck

This year's Thanksgiving day coincides with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is making things a bit tricky. When Mercury is retrograde, communication can get a little messy—misunderstandings are more likely, so it’s best to pause before reacting or jumping to conclusions. Thanksgiving 2024 brings good fortune for these zodiac signs on November 28, 2024.

Since Sagittarius is all about big ideas and strong beliefs, you might find yourself in unexpected debates, especially about sensitive topics like religion, politics, or personal values. It’s important to stay calm and thoughtful in these conversations. Also, Sagittarius loves adventure and travel, so be prepared for potential delays or last-minute changes in your plans. Taking things slow and staying flexible will help keep the holiday smooth and stress-free.

Lucky zodiac signs on Thanksgiving Day 2024

Scorpio- This Thanksgiving day, the Moon will be in Scorpio, influencing the overall emotional vibe of the day. Scorpio, known for its deep intuition and emotional insight, will help others feel more connected and understood, even without trying to. As the Moon represents the collective's emotional state, this energy will make Scorpio’s presence feel comforting and relatable.

With the Moon in Scorpio's personality sector, they may take on a central role in family gatherings, bringing people together, offering humour, or being a steady, reliable presence. Scorpio will find emotional fulfilment in these moments, and even if things don’t go exactly as planned, Thanksgiving this year will likely turn out better than expected for them.

Capricorn- Capricorn may feel a bit more introverted or in need of some alone time. Some might prefer a quieter, more laid-back gathering. However, even those attending larger family dinners will be pleasantly surprised as the universe seems to align in their favour.

With Venus moving through Capricorn’s sign, socializing will come easier than expected. Venus, the planet of charm and love, will infuse Capricorns with a natural grace, making them likeable and approachable. Whether it's catching up with family members or meeting new faces, people will enjoy being around you, and it’ll feel like the connection flows effortlessly, even if it’s been a while since you've seen each other.