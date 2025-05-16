That one zodiac sign will receive financial gains before the weekend on May 16, 2025

A confident move made earlier this week may likely beckon luck. For one zodiac sign, financial gains may arrive just in time to lift their weekend spirits, and the cosmos hints that the leading zodiac sign, Aries, might be the lucky one. Lucky zodiac sign today on May 16, 2025.(Freepik)

According to daily astrological predictions by our astrology expert, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, today may feel like the right time to take a leap, and now the rewards are finally showing up, an Aries native may reflect the energy of the stars.

Lucky zodiac sign on May 16, 2025

Horoscope for today reveals that Aries natives are stepping into their power at work, with colleagues taking notice of their driven, fearless approach.

"Property dealings today may bring financial gains," predicts Dr Sharma. Property dealings could also bring in some extra cash, just enough to breathe a little easier before the week wraps up. With payment delays easing soon and wellness practices boosting daily energy, Aries is encouraged to stay patient, yet proactive. Small financial wins now may open the door for more abundance by the weekend. Sometimes, progress is quiet, but today a knocking is heard based on planetary alignments.