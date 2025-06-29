Scorpios are known for their intense energy, passion, and powerful inner world. But sometimes, even the strongest need a gentle push to hear their own truth. This week, the Judgment tarot card is stepping in as that nudge for Scorpio. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, this card encourages Scorpios to finally listen to something they have been ignoring for a long time, and it is time to act. The Judgment tarot card is guiding you to change the course of your life, Scorpio(Freepik)

Scorpio Tarot Reading

"You are not being tested but tuned," says Neeraj Dhankher. "Judgment says that today is about deeper realisations. Something you have been pretending not to hear for a long time is now asking to be acknowledged. Release that harsh self-condemnation. This is an opportunity to rise, not retreat."

This is a moment of inner transformation for Scorpios. Rather than running away or hiding, the universe is asking you to lean in and truly listen to what your heart is saying. Dhankher adds, "Listen to that living thing inside you that is screaming to be heard. It is a transformation that takes place when you heed and not when you resist. Let that very truth guide you to change the course of your life."

A helpful tip for Scorpios is to spend at least five minutes in silence. This simple step can help you connect with your inner voice and understand what really matters.

Scorpio Love Horoscope

When it comes to love, Dhankher shares that opening up is key. "Opening up will lead to much deeper connections. You often hide those feelings to appear strong, but love develops when you permit someone to see the real you," the astrologer says.

For Scorpios in relationships, sharing your innermost thoughts can create a beautiful and intimate moment with your partner. For those who are single, being honest about your feelings and showing your vulnerable side will help you attract the right person into your life. "Vulnerability does not commit you to weakness; it commits you to wanting to be human," Dhankher says.

It is all about listening to your soul, letting go of harsh self-judgment, and allowing yourself to open up to yourself and the ones you love.