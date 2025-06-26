Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
The Ten of Wands is guiding you to make space for the good things to come, Aries

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 26, 2025 04:12 PM IST

While your strength is admirable, not every burden is yours to bear. It is time to make space for better things.

Aries, the universe is encouraging you to drop what is weighing you down. The Ten of Wands card appears in your reading with an important message: it is time to simplify and make space for better things to come. You have been carrying a lot on your shoulders, and while your strength is admirable, not every burden is yours to bear.

The Ten of Wands is guiding you to make space for the good things to come, Aries(Freepik)
The Ten of Wands is guiding you to make space for the good things to come, Aries(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, this card invites you to reflect and release. The Ten of Wands tarot card gives Aries a nudge to make space for the good things to come in life.

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign might experience a 'disguised breakthrough' by the end of the month, a tarot reader predicts

There is wisdom in lightening your load. You may be holding onto tasks, emotions, or even expectations that no longer serve your growth. Take a step back and ask yourself what really matters today. 

Aries Love Horoscope

When it comes to matters of the heart, do not overcomplicate things. Love should feel natural and not something you must work hard to prove or maintain.

“If you are in a relationship, watch for the moments that feel as easy as breathing. These are rare signs of a truly genuine connection,” Neeraj shares. If you are single, do not force feelings. Let them grow at their own pace. “The best love never asks to be convinced, just love for love itself.”

Aries Career and Money Horoscope

In your work life, pausing before committing may be a wise decision. Do not rush into new opportunities or financial decisions. Be thorough and precise.

“Ask all the right questions before committing to any sort of financial arrangement,” says Neeraj. “Loan, investment, or job offer; read through the lines.”

Your bold nature is a gift, but it needs the balance of caution. If something seems unclear at work, speak up. Trust yourself, but also listen.

ALSO READ: Ketu Mahadasha: A 7-year phase not meant to break you, but to strip away your illusions

There is something brighter ahead, but you will need to make room to receive it.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
