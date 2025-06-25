This zodiac sign might experience a 'disguised breakthrough' by the end of the month, a tarot reader predicts

Change is not always easy, but sometimes, it is exactly what we need to grow. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, one zodiac sign is on the edge of a major breakthrough, although it might not initially feel like it. The feeling of discomfort or confusion right now could be the first sign that something deeper and more meaningful is about to unfold. If you are a Taurus, this message is especially for you. This zodiac sign might experience a 'disguised breakthrough' by the end of the month(Freepik)

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: The Tower

The Tower card in tarot often looks dramatic. It symbolizes sudden changes, breakdowns, or unexpected events, but not to punish you. As Dhankher explains, “The Tower disrupts for a purpose; rebalance may feel like chaos before it brings peace.”

Things might feel like they are falling apart right now, whether it is your plans, relationships, or even how you view certain situations. But this collapse is clearing the way for something better. “Let the dust settle, and trust that your foundation is getting firmer,” Dhankher says. “This is not an end but a disguised breakthrough.”

Taurus Love Horoscope

In matters of the heart, Taurus is usually practical. But now might be a time to lean into emotion and intuition. If you are in a relationship, try setting logic aside and express your feelings. A little vulnerability might bring you closer. And if you are single, do not overthink it; follow the vibe. Sometimes, love blooms without a perfect plan.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Feeling unsure about asking for what you deserve? Do not be. “It is time to stand up for yourself,” Neeraj shares. Your efforts are being noticed, and this is a powerful moment to speak up, whether it is about a raise, a new opportunity, or simply setting a boundary. Your calm confidence will help you get your message across. “Sometimes a minimal conversation brings a big reward,” says the tarot reader.

As this month ends, Taurus, remember that when things feel like they are falling apart, they might actually be falling into place.