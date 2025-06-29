These 2 zodiac signs should avoid taking any risks next week, says an astrologer

Next week is shaping up to be important for all zodiac signs, but astrologer Neeraj Dhankher has a special message for two sun signs, Aries and Pisces. For people born under these signs, it is not the time to take risks but rather to focus on steady effort and thoughtful decisions. These 2 zodiac signs should avoid taking any risks next week(Freepik)

Aries Horoscope Next Week

For Aries, the coming week is all about discipline and focus. According to Neeraj Dhankher, “You are entering a phase where your focused effort will give strong results.” This means you should avoid distractions and channel your energy into one task at a time. Whether you are working on a project at the office or a personal goal, your dedication will not go unnoticed. In fact, your hard work can impress your boss, colleagues, or clients.

When it comes to money, it is better to think long-term rather than look for quick wins. “Avoid risky shortcuts,” Neeraj says. This is the week to plan your future investments and build a strong financial foundation. You are setting yourself up for solid and lasting success by making small but steady moves. The key is to keep your mind clear and avoid making impulsive decisions. Trust your skills and know that your discipline will pay off.

Pisces Horoscope Next Week

For Pisces, patience is the main theme of the week. Even if you do not see immediate results, your efforts are making an impact behind the scenes. “Your hard work is being noticed, although they have not said anything yet,” says Dhankher. It can be difficult not to get discouraged when progress feels slow, but this is not the time to give up or look for shortcuts.

In your financial life, it is wise to avoid big risks. Instead, focus on slow and steady growth. “Consistency is your strength,” says the astrologer. Even if you crave quick results or recognition, remember that your work now lays the groundwork for future success. Trust that everything you put in will return to you in time.

In short, stay focused, avoid unnecessary risks, and trust that your dedication will guide you in the right direction.