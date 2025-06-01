Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
This zodiac sign will be hit with a new truth in love, says an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 01, 2025 03:55 PM IST

According to an astrologer, one zodiac sign will experience emotional awakening in love this week.

Sometimes, life brings moments that open our eyes and hearts to something we have not noticed before. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, Aries will be the zodiac sign experiencing this kind of emotional awakening in love this week.

This zodiac sign will be hit with a new truth in love(Freepik)
“Confront the reality of your own feelings this week,” says Dhankher. “Whatever you have been keeping, or whatever your partner has been hiding, a new truth appears. Then begins a release of energy. Just think of this state as clarity replacing confusion. Now your soul has weightlessness, all because of this; use this knowledge as a torch to walk further.”

ALSO READ: These 3 zodiac signs will start a new chapter this week, predicts a tarot reader

This might not be an easy moment, but it is honest and can clear up emotional fog and bring clarity. Sometimes, knowing the truth brings a sense of calm, even if it is unexpected or intense.

“But why let fear rule? The stronger the feeling, the less there is to mask; therefore, believe in its longevity,” he adds. The key for Aries now is to embrace what is real, not imagined. Trust your emotions, and let them guide you without overthinking or running away from what is in front of you.

In matters of career, Aries can also expect a happy twist.

“A wonderful surprise arrives in the week; acknowledgement of your work comes from an unexpected direction,” predicts Dhankher. “Someone who has been silently appreciating your efforts finally decides to declare it, and with much conviction.”

Whether it is a boss, colleague, or even someone you did not realize was watching, your consistent efforts are finally getting noticed.

ALSO READ: The 10th house in your birth chart reveals your path to fame

“You should know that what you do matters, even if no one says it out loud. You are being credited, and consistency is being rewarded to you. Take encouragement to maintain your presence and show up with the same heart, even when you are not in the spotlight,” he explains.

