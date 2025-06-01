These 3 zodiac signs will start a new chapter this week, predicts a tarot reader

This week is the perfect time to turn the page and begin a new chapter in your life. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, three zodiac signs are about to step into meaningful changes that can lead to new beginnings. Whether it is emotional healing, a shift in mindset, or an exciting opportunity, this week marks a turning point. These 3 zodiac signs will start a new chapter this week(Freepik)

Tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher says, "An inspirational spark illuminates your path this day. That one small 'yes' you are contemplating could open up an entirely new chapter." This week, Aries, it is time to take action. You may feel a sudden burst of passion or purpose; do not ignore it. Forget the need for a perfect plan. This is about trusting your gut and stepping forward with courage, even if the outcome is unclear. As Neeraj puts it, "Let courage lead the way and not doubt."

Lucky Tip: Say yes to something unexpected.

For Virgos, this week's energy is all about healing and emotional movement. You are slowly drifting away from something that once weighed you down. According to Dhankher, "Today frees you up for the space to breathe on your own. Let peace come through new surroundings, routines, or kinder thoughts." This is your time to quietly release the past and embrace inner calm. Do not try to over-analyze what hurt you; let it be part of a story you no longer need to tell.

Lucky Tip: Rearrange one small corner of your space.

Scorpio, a fresh opportunity, is trying to enter your life, but first, you need to make room for it. "Clear mental clutter and old expectations, and stop watering what is not budding," says Neeraj. You are being nudged toward a new path, something promising but still in its early stages. Focus your energy on what has the potential to grow truly. Trust the quiet nudges and begin with intention, not fear.

Lucky Tip: Declutter your phone or wallet Today.

Whether it is an idea, a space, or a mindset, sometimes, the smallest step forward is the biggest beginning.