Thursday, May 29, 2025
2 zodiac signs will witness big surprises next week, predicts an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 29, 2025 09:26 PM IST

According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, surprises are coming from unexpected places, and these changes could open new paths for growth and clarity.

The stars have something exciting in store for two zodiac signs next week: Aries and Gemini. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, surprises are coming from unexpected places, and these changes could open new paths for growth and clarity. 

2 zodiac signs will witness big surprises next week(Freepik)
2 zodiac signs will witness big surprises next week(Freepik)

Aries

If you are an Aries, get ready to smile. “A wonderful surprise awaits you this week; an unexpected recognition of your hard work comes from an unforeseen source.,” says Neeraj Dhankher. You have been putting in the hard work, showing up with dedication and passion, even when no one noticed. But that is about to change.

ALSO READ: Neptune in Aries 2025: What the next 13 years will be like for each zodiac sign

“Someone who has been silently appreciating your efforts finally decides to declare it, and with much conviction,” he adds. This is your moment to feel proud. You may not have chased praise, but it will come anyway and is well deserved. This recognition is a reminder that your presence matters even when you are working quietly.The spotlight may be a surprise, but your consistency brought you here.

Gemini

For Gemini, the coming week may feel like a detour, but it is a purposeful redirection. “This week may bring some surprises in the planning, with the inundation taking a bit of pain before offering a long-cherished shift,” says Dhankher. Simply put, things might feel messy initially, but something beautiful will come out of it.

“The halt will open your eyes to the possibilities of where your energy should dwell,” he explains. It is a good time to pause, reassess, and focus on what is really working. Trying to fix everything may not be the answer right now. “The urge to mend everything should be put on hold; instead, concentrate on things that remain intact.”

Dhankher adds, “What appears to be an alternate route may well be the best shortcut home.” So, embrace the shift, even if it was not in your original plan.

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign will witness a major shift tomorrow, predicts a tarot reader

Trust the process, whether it is recognition or redirection, as the stars are aligning in your favor.

