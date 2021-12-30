Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 30: Love is in the air

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Dear Virgos, you are our forever go-to person whenever your friends require a quick fix for a big or small problem. A great problem solver that you are, also makes you all the greater in counselling in times of need and despair. Today, you will be required in such a situation where you will have to be a little manipulating and diplomatic while sorting things out. You might also have to travel business related to an outstation location. You will also have a great property investment opportunity by the end of the day and you might utilize it for the better.

Virgo Finance Today

You are always interested in adding or multiplying your sources of income and today is a good day to materialize your desire. You may be offered a great investment deal from your friend and you can trust them for their good intentions.

Virgo Family Today

You might have to stay a little away from your loved ones today. Travelling related to work or business is predicted and this will not let you spend the due time with your family. But all will be understanding and supportive on the career front.

Virgo Career Today

You can expect a great day at work. You may be promoted to a higher position but this will require you to travel. Business opportunities from abroad might also take up your interest today. Don't stay too late in the office but manage your commitments well.

Virgo Health Today

For your jam-packed and busy schedule for today, you may feel a little exhausted and tired by the end of the day. You are advised to take some pause and meditate in between to gain clarity and focus; this will also enhance your mental health and sanity.

Virgo Love Life Today

Love seems to be okay as predicted by your stars and planetary positions. You will feel the unconditional support and understanding from your spouse or partner but still may not be able to spend some good time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

