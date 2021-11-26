Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 26: Today is your lucky day!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are angels who are being blessed by the sun and the moon. They are the ones who naturally bring love and affection wherever they go. They are often very polite and generous beings who find it hard to say no to people. They come in the good books of others as they are good at patching up. They don't pretend to be nice artificially. Your interaction with companions and friends will clench a great value for you. A beautiful day is on your way filled with joy and happiness. The only thing that could bring slight dissatisfaction is your travelling, so it would be advisable for you to avoid travelling to distant places. You may read the following aspects of your day, to get to know your day better.

Virgo Finance Today

Good! This is your day to open up new shops. Loans for spreading out the branches of the stores may be permitted on this Lucky day. Following up on your financial plans may help you approach success.

Virgo Family Today

You are blessed with a colourful family with different personalities that make a complete entertaining package. Some of you may be selected to explore India along with your family members.

Virgo Career Today

Even though there could be a delay in getting things done, you will reach the finish line at the end of the day. For students, to decide upon a carrier choice, it is always advisory to think twice and come to a conclusion.

Virgo Health Today

Your immunity power is possibly going to beat the diseases and throw them out of the body. People troubled by the chaotic mind may find relief soon.

Virgo Love Life Today

Amazing! The connection between both of you is going to get sharper. Today you may get a proposal which you were waiting for for a while.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

