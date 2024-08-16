Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts best results at work

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider all options while making decisions Shower love today & accept it back. Look for professional opportunities to deliver the best results at work. Financial prosperity also exists today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024. Troubleshoot all love-related troubles and spend more time with your partner.

Troubleshoot all love-related troubles and spend more time with your partner. Consider taking up challenges to be successful at the office. Today is good in terms of finance and health will also be good

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos will be happy to know that a special person will walk into their life. Be careful while making comments as a statement or comment will be misunderstood by the lover and this will lead to ruckus today. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as the relationship can have a serious impact on the present love affair. Married females may find the interference of a relative highly irritating. Talk with the spouse today to resolve this.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will be there but you need to keep the seniors happy through your performance. Some IT professionals, graphic designers, and salespersons will attend the client office today. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Those who are keen for a job change can update their profile on a job website. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news by the second part of the day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care today. Some Virgos will receive money from different sources including a past investment and this will also motivate you to further invest in the stock market or speculative business. You may settle a financial dispute or can also contribute to a celebration within the family. Be careful while making online payments, especially to strangers. You may repay a loan while businessmen will have issues in monetary deals with partners.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may feel boredom and lack of enthusiasm at the end of the day because of the stress and heavy workload at the office. Resolve this by spending more time with the family. There can be stomach issues and avoid food from outside. Children may have minor cuts while playing. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)