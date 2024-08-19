Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024 predicts a new business

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You’ve got the genes of a hero Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024. Your office life will be productive.

Keep the love life productive today. Meet the professional goals with commitment. Ensure your health is good. Consider crucial decisions to augment wealth.

Share happy moments with your partner to make the love life vibrant. Your office life will be productive. Financially you are good at making decisions. No serious ailment will trouble you today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in love and also decide on plans. Try to understand that you two need to work and invest in your relationship. Spend more time together and this will strengthen the bonding. Do not let egos work in the love affair. Some single Virgos can expect to meet someone special while traveling or attending a function tonight. You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful today as you may be a victim of office politics. This may cause severe disappointment and may also impact productivity. Some IT professionals and healthcare workers will see opportunities to relocate abroad for jobs. You can expect an appraisal as well. You need to be careful while dealing with female team members as allegations of sexual abuse may rise against you. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new business today. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The prosperity will let you utilize your wealth freely today. You may shop for jewelry and some Virgos will also buy a new home. Go ahead with the plan to renovate the house. Minor health expenses will be there but that won’t impact the financial status. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. You may consider property, stock, and speculative business as good investment options.

Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. However, children may develop viral fever which you need to be careful of. You need to cut down on sugar and fat from the diet. Fill the plate with vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Those who have surgery today can go ahead with the schedule.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)