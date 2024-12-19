Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts travelling on the cards

Virgo (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you strive for the best today Troubleshoot problems in the love life today. Take up tasks that may prove the mettle at workplace. Be sensible while handling cash. Health requires attention. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2024: Today is also perfect to propose and accept one.

All relationship-related issues need to be resolved before the day ends. Be careful at the office today as challenges may come up. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health may develop minor complications.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the love life. Despite your efforts, some troubles will not be resolved and this can complicate things. Today is also perfect to propose and accept one. Some fortunate female natives will also get back the old lost love. Office romance is good but married male natives need to stay away from it as your spouse will find it in the second half of the day. There can be the interference of a third person in a few love affairs which needs to be controlled to avoid future mishaps.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to excel in your career. Despite challenges, you will succeed in proving your mettle. Some architects, civil engineers, mechanics, artists, accountants, and doctors will have a busy schedule. Resolve every issue within the team today as nothing should impact your performance. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance. Businessmen will find new sources to invest in but consider future expectations before making the final call. Students will need to put in extra effort to clear examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. Previous investments will bring good returns today. Some Virgos will inherit a part of the family property. Similarly, you may also take the initiative to settle a financial dispute with a sibling. The first part of the day is good to buy a property or a vehicle. Some natives will also make payments for hotel reservations abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of chest or heart-related issues may develop complications today. You may also have viral infections including digestion-related problems. Skip both alcohol and tobacco today and also concentrate on a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Today is good to start exercising and you may also join a gym. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

