Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024 predicts professional hiccup

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos need to be in the back seat Look forward to spending more creative time with my lover. No major professional hiccup will impact the performance. Financial prosperity is also at your side. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Meet challenges at work to professionally grow.

Look for pleasant moments to explore in the love affair. Continue the commitment at work that will help you reap good results. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions go loose while spending time with the lover. Your commitment to the love affair will make the partner happy. Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the consent of parents while single Virgos may also propose to the crush. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Married Virgos will be happy to start a family today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude at work is crucial today. Be sincere to the job and keep the office politics out. Some tasks will have the right deadlines but you will succeed in meeting them. Those who plan to quit the job can submit a letter of resignation and update the profile on a job portal. Some lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle sensitive cases that may invite media attention. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some females will inherit property while you should not lend a big amount to anyone. You will receive a bank loan and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters. You may also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend. You may also renovate the house or buy electronic devices. Some Virgos will find funds from partners to expand the business. However, do not try speculative business as you may lose money.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related issues will be there and it is crucial you consult a doctor. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen as minor burns or cuts may happen. Those who have pain in their joints need to be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Children may complain about headaches or vision-related issues. Some Virgos will have issues related to hair fall.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)