Virgo Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: Avoid negative thoughts and discussions

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Commitment is your attribute Overcome the issues in the love affair. Take up new challenges at the workplace to display your proficiency. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the troubles in the love life. You will meet the professional requirements. Wealth will be at your side. However, you will also have health issues today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Be a good listener and show patience in dealings. You both must have more time together. Avoid negative thoughts and discussions. You should also give personal space to your lover, as this will strengthen the bonding. Today is a good day to discuss the love affair with the family. Married females may conceive today, and hence, you can think about starting a family. Single natives can be serious about proposing to a crush as the stars of romance are stronger today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Keep your priorities right while taking up new tasks at work. The management trusts your potential and proves it right. Healthcare, human resources, sales, and IT professionals will be successful in grabbing a new job. There can also be minor issues that you will need to resolve by working additional hours. Creative people will get opportunities to display their talent today. Job seekers will also have good news today. Entrepreneurs may pick the day to sign new deals related to trade expansions.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today All pending dues will be cleared today. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family, as your financial status permits. You will also be keen to invest today and can confidently try the stock market. You may buy furniture or an automobile at home. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Keep a watch on your health, as minor chest-related issues will develop in the second part of the day. There will also be complications related to blood pressure. You may have trouble breathing in the second part of the day. There can also be issues related to bones or lungs today. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

