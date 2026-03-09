Virgo Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: Avoid negative thoughts and discussions

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Commitment is your attribute
Overcome the issues in the love affair. Take up new challenges at the workplace to display your proficiency. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions.
Settle the troubles in the love life. You will meet the professional requirements. Wealth will be at your side. However, you will also have health issues today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Be a good listener and show patience in dealings. You both must have more time together. Avoid negative thoughts and discussions. You should also give personal space to your lover, as this will strengthen the bonding. Today is a good day to discuss the love affair with the family. Married females may conceive today, and hence, you can think about starting a family. Single natives can be serious about proposing to a crush as the stars of romance are stronger today.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Keep your priorities right while taking up new tasks at work. The management trusts your potential and proves it right. Healthcare, human resources, sales, and IT professionals will be successful in grabbing a new job. There can also be minor issues that you will need to resolve by working additional hours. Creative people will get opportunities to display their talent today. Job seekers will also have good news today. Entrepreneurs may pick the day to sign new deals related to trade expansions.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
All pending dues will be cleared today. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family, as your financial status permits. You will also be keen to invest today and can confidently try the stock market. You may buy furniture or an automobile at home. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Keep a watch on your health, as minor chest-related issues will develop in the second part of the day. There will also be complications related to blood pressure. You may have trouble breathing in the second part of the day. There can also be issues related to bones or lungs today. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More