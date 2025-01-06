Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response.

Have a great day in terms of love. Ensure you settle all professional issues and target productivity. You should also be careful about financial affairs today.

All that you need in life is happiness. Catch it up with a professional attitude. Love unconditionally in life and also display professionalism at the office. Both health and wealth demand special care today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos will meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response. Your parents will back your decision and marriage is also on the cards. Be sensible while having disagreements and also give proper space to the partner in the love life which will also strengthen the bonding. Some male Virgos will come across the ex-flame and this will help rekindle the old love affair. However, married natives must not do anything that may hurt their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at the office and ensure you maintain a good relationship with seniors. Be careful while giving suggestions at the office as your seniors may call it a high attitude. A diplomatic approach is required at meetings and you must give opinions only when asked. Some new tasks will demand extra working hours. Talk only when asked at meetings. Authors will be able to publish the first book while media persons will succeed in gaining new heights.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend money unnecessarily. There can be issues related to property and you must also avoid monetary discussions with friends. A legal issue will be settled but some seniors may require medical expenditure. Do not lend big amounts to anyone unless you are sure to receive it back. Businessmen dealing with pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and leather will see good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have a fever today but it may not be serious. Seniors may complain about digestion issues. No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, some females may develop lung-related infections that will require social attention in the second part of the day. Digestion issues will also be common and you must be careful about outside food.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)