Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 06, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you settle all professional issues and target productivity.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response.

Have a great day in terms of love. Ensure you settle all professional issues and target productivity. You should also be careful about financial affairs today.

All that you need in life is happiness. Catch it up with a professional attitude. Love unconditionally in life and also display professionalism at the office. Both health and wealth demand special care today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos will meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response. Your parents will back your decision and marriage is also on the cards. Be sensible while having disagreements and also give proper space to the partner in the love life which will also strengthen the bonding. Some male Virgos will come across the ex-flame and this will help rekindle the old love affair. However, married natives must not do anything that may hurt their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at the office and ensure you maintain a good relationship with seniors. Be careful while giving suggestions at the office as your seniors may call it a high attitude. A diplomatic approach is required at meetings and you must give opinions only when asked. Some new tasks will demand extra working hours. Talk only when asked at meetings. Authors will be able to publish the first book while media persons will succeed in gaining new heights.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend money unnecessarily. There can be issues related to property and you must also avoid monetary discussions with friends. A legal issue will be settled but some seniors may require medical expenditure. Do not lend big amounts to anyone unless you are sure to receive it back. Businessmen dealing with pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and leather will see good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have a fever today but it may not be serious. Seniors may complain about digestion issues. No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, some females may develop lung-related infections that will require social attention in the second part of the day. Digestion issues will also be common and you must be careful about outside food.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On