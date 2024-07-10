 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts pleasant conversations | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts pleasant conversations

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 10, 2024 12:46 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for July 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are fortunate and your health is also good.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make a life a wonderful piece of art

Look forward to giving my best at work. Put in efforts to keep the lover happy in the relationship. Financially you are fortunate and your health is also good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Look forward to giving my best at work.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Look forward to giving my best at work.

Stay happy with the lover and get into pleasant conversations. Consider taking up new tasks that will test your mettle. Handle money smartly and also enjoy good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today, a minor ruckus may happen in the love affair. Your lover may be possessive and this may lead to minor arguments. However, be sensitive towards the preferences of the partner and ensure you give more time for love. Some Virgos will take the relationship to the next level while parents will also be supportive. Single Virgos may fall in love today. Those who are married must stay out of office romance as this can lead to chaos in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at the office. Continue giving more time for work. Team leaders and managers can launch a new project. Be careful while handling team members as you may also invite controversies today. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later. Businessmen will sign new deals that will help in trade promotion in new territories.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will shoot up the expenditure. You may spend on jewelry or even buy a property today. Consider booking a flight abroad and making a hotel reservation for a vacation as your financial status permits that. You may also consider buying a car. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You may also make crucial business decisions that may work out.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Reduce the intake of aerated drinks, coffee, and tea. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders for your health today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
