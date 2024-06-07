Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 07, 2024 predicts productive results

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not judge issues by emotions Today, go for smart official decisions that will bring in productive results. Handle love-related issues with utmost care. Both wealth & health will be fine. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 7, 2024: New responsibilities may wait for you at the office and these will test your mettle.

New responsibilities may wait for you at the office and these will test your mettle. The romantic relationship may witness serious issues that need smart handling. Both wealth and health will be fine.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere and trustworthy to the partner and openly discuss every issue to resolve them. Do not interfere in personal affairs today and also give space to the partner. Today is a good day to express your feelings and if you’ve found someone, pick the second half of the day. Emotional baggage is tough to carry and if you have broken up in the past, it is time to find a new life. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may take a call in the future.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You need to be ready to face new challenges in the form of team disputes, ego clashes, office politics, and unexpected interferences. Marketing persons, corporate executives, bankers, IT professionals, and media persons would be the most affected groups. Some Virgos will travel for job reasons while communication skills will also play a crucial role in convincing the clients. You may also put down the paper to join a new organization. Businessmen can confidently take a call on trade expansion in new territories.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

While you may have many opportunities to make income, financial planning is also a crucial factor in enjoying wealth. Businessmen may launch new ideas today and will find foreign funds coming in. You may resolve a monetary conflict involving a friend or relative. Today you need to control the expenses and instead plan to save more. Investment in gold and property are good options.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Health is a concern today as an emergency may happen today. Kidney or lung infection will be a common health issue affecting Virgos today. Be careful while boarding a train or bus. Pregnant Virgos should avoid adventure sports while on vacation. The seniors at home must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)