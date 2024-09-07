Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 07, 2024 predicts these new opportunities at work

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges Have a happy romantic relationship today. Overcome the challenges at work to deliver the best results. Settle Invest smartly to have a good return in the future. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2024: Have a happy romantic relationship today.

Spend time with the lover today. Your attitude will help in resolving the professional issues. You are safer when it comes to money today. Pay more attention to health as complications may be there.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see minor tremors in the first part of the day but you will be successful in settling the issues before things go out of control. The chances of ego clashes are also higher in the relationship which may lead to an even break up. Avoid all sorts of arguments today and also introduce the lover to the seniors at home. Avoid disputes today and also plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Single natives will also find a new person entering their lives today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Today, vital tasks are waiting at the office. Keep office politics out of the office life. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Some entrepreneurs may develop minor friction in the business partnership but fortunately, things may get sorted out in the next few days.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. You are good at making money-related decisions. Some Virgos will try luck in the realty business. Utilize this time to invest in more options, including mutual funds and the stock market. Consider settling a property-related issue within the family. Businessmen will also see more profit today. Avoid lending a big amount as you may have trouble getting it back.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there. You may suffer from chest pain today which needs medical attention. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Females may have gynecological issues. Those who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)