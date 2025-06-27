Virgo Horoscope for 27 June 2025: These professionals are swamped today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Barriers don’t stop you Overcome the professional and personal challenges to achieve success. Look for options to settle the financial issues and follow a healthy lifestyle today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Look for options to settle the financial issues and follow a healthy lifestyle today.(Freepik)

No issue can affect your morale if you have self-confidence. Keep the love life e joyous today and sit together to have pleasant moments. Ensure you handle financial affairs perfectly. Health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

There can be ruckus in the relationship and minor ego-related issues may go out of control if left unchecked. You need to shove the stubborn attitude and must be accommodating in nature. Your lover prefers your presence. Even while you are traveling; ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. Married females need to be more accommodating and this will settle issues with the family members of the spouse. Single females may expect proposals today while traveling, at the office, or while attending a function.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Overcome the crisis at work and let egos take a back seat, especially if you are busy with team tasks. IT, healthcare, mechanical, architecture, legal, hospitality, animation, and academic professionals will see a tight schedule while banking and armed professionals can expect a change in location. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper as interview calls will come in hours. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food items, transport, and electronics will see good returns today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

See to cut down the expenses, especially shopping for luxury items. You may buy home appliances or electronic devices but not property or vehicle. Some natives will try their luck in the stock market which will turn into success. Consider helping a needy friend or relative today. Businessmen will succeed in obtaining foreign currency which will help in trade-related decisions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some natives will have pain in joints or vision-related issues. Keep control over the diet and skip anything rich in oil and fat. Senior Virgos must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some females will have gynecological issues in the morning. Children may develop bruises while playing. It is also good to avoid riding a two-wheeler in hilly terrain when it rains at night.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)