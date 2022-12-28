Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Romantic day today

Virgo Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Romantic day today

Published on Dec 28, 2022

Horoscope Today for December 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. It is a great day to plan a travel with your partner also.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 28, 2022: You may have a great love life today, meeting your partner and sharing your thoughts with them
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 28, 2022: You may have a great love life today, meeting your partner and sharing your thoughts with them
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have a great love life today, meeting your partner and sharing your thoughts with them. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is a great day to plan a travel with your partner also. You may plan a vacation with your family and partner. But you may face some challenges in the office with long working hours. Keep an eye on your ailments and health issues. Gymming and meditation are highly advisable. You have a great health but a proper sound sleep of 9 hours may keep you away from health issues like obesity, sleep deprivation, depression and so forth. You may enjoy social gathering in the evening. Meeting with different influential people may infuse confidence and a palpable sense of excitement within you. You may find a different personality within yourself this day.

Virgo Finance Today

You may get your old money back or debt paid, which you owed for some time. You may make decent return on your investments. Your investment decisions maybe wise and any decision you take today, may get you good results.

Virgo Family Today

Your family may support you today and may give you comfort from any stress. You may talk to your family of future planning. You may discuss your children’s school/college education and their career.

Virgo Career Today

You may feel very tired and unhappy today, with lot of work, or continuous phone calls from your customers. You may have to create lot of reports. You may continue to work late in the office today. Your work schedule maybe stressful.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel positive and happy with some allergic reactions. You may like to keep medicines close and give attention to any headaches. Try to consult a doctor for any long-term ailment. Take precautions in eating oily and salted food.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may have a great time chatting up, meeting your partner. Your marriage may see happy times with energy back. You may spend relaxed time with your partner and sharing your thoughts. Your partner may listen to you and may support you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui.

