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    Virgo Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Your commitment may be tested at the workplace today

    Virgo Horoscope Today: You are suggested to build healthy relations with your colleagues and seniors.

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Chase your dream

    Opt for solutions to troubleshoot the relationship issues. The professional life will see opportunities to prove your mettle. Handle wealth wisely today.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Look for opportunities to make the romantic relationship enticing. Catch up with a tight professional schedule. No serious money-related issues will be there, and health is normal. Be careful about your diet, and also skip alcohol today.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    There can be hiccups in the love affair. You must be careful while having discussions. Your commitment will work in the relationship. Today, the understanding between both will be strengthened. You may expect a friend or sibling to help you resolve the issues in the love affair. The second part of the day is good to convince the parents about the love affair. Married natives have higher chances of falling for a new person, and this can seriously impact marital life today.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment will be tested at the workplace today. IT, healthcare, finance, sales, automobile, mechanical, automation, designing, and academic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You are suggested to build healthy relations with your colleagues and seniors. Some professionals will also switch jobs for better packages and opportunities. Traders may develop minor licensing issues, and there can also be trouble with local authorities that demand immediate attention. Students looking for admission to higher studies will also be successful.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from different sources, and this will help in making crucial decisions. You may settle a property dispute within the family, and the second part of the day is also good to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. You may buy a vehicle or even a new property. Some entrepreneurs will have partnerships that will benefit in raising funds.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Though the general health is good, viral fever, throat infection, digestive issues, and coughing are common. You may also develop minor chest-related issues. Those with asthma should be careful when venturing into dusty areas. Pregnant females should be careful while travelling or boarding a bus. Minor injuries may develop while playing, but they will not be serious.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Your Commitment May Be Tested At The Workplace Today

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