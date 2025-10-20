Virgo Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: Your wealth may bring good fortune

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your approach is genuine Look for pleasant moments to spend time with your partner. Your performance at work will be as per the expectations. Utilize wealth smartly. Health issues exist today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Shower love on your partner and ensure your love life is creative today. Professional success will bring in good returns. You are good in terms of wealth, but your health may not be positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor tremors go unchecked, as they may go beyond your control. Be patient and romantic in your relationship, and you should always wear a charming smile. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is crucial for single females attending functions, as new proposals will come. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse in the second part of the day to save their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. IT, hospitality, healthcare, animation, and architecture professionals can consider relocating abroad. You may travel today for job reasons. You may also clear job interviews. Those who handle creative profiles related to arts, music, acting, literature, and painting will see opportunities to display their talent. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases, and be careful about this.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth may come in. However, it is good to keep control over the expenditure. Some females will be fortunate in terms of appraisal today. This will also impact the bank balance. If you have thought about renovating the home multiple times but had to give up because of financial constraints, you can seriously take up the task today. Businessmen will have minor trouble in raising funds for expansion into new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues, and you need to be careful about skin infections today. Some females will develop gynecological issues. You may have issues associated with breathing or digestion. You should avoid alcohol and tobacco, which may hurt the health in the long run. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have sleep disorders. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)