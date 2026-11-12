Virgo Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Helpful connections and family time may bring a welcome change

A decision to make a call or take a short trip will get the day moving, and those everyday efforts will go well. You will feel readier to begin something that depends on your own initiative. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your third house, supporting effort and exchanges with siblings, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your fourth house, drawing your attention toward domestic comfort, your mother, and a family evening. The day will move from reaching out to wanting a familiar base. There will still be work to occupy you, but home will become more important in your thoughts. A conversation close to home will feel particularly relevant as your attention turns away from the next errand and toward the people nearby.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Your rapport with neighbors will improve, and you may attend a gathering at a neighbor's home. An everyday acquaintance will feel easier to talk to, giving a familiar setting a more sociable character. A new friendship may develop, while reconnecting with an old friend is also possible. These are separate openings for the company, with the day bringing interest in both fresh conversation and a familiar connection. At home, you will feel increasingly drawn toward a family evening. Your mother's place in your thoughts will become stronger later, and the comfort of familiar company will matter after a busy stretch. Conversation will have an ordinary, local warmth that suits your changing mood.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
The workload may leave you restless and tense. There will be plenty to occupy your attention, and the wish to keep moving will sit alongside the feeling that duties are piling up. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, stirs appetite and restless interest in work, making a task that seems to need your involvement especially absorbing. You will feel pulled toward doing more, even as the volume of work becomes noticeable. Useful calls and short trips will support practical effort earlier in the day. Students are likely to find it easier to begin a familiar assignment than to remain interested while other demands compete for attention. Later, the wish for a quieter home setting will grow stronger. Work will continue to matter, but its emotional weight may feel heavier.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Your financial attention will move between gains and private expenses. Mars moves direct from Cancer, your eleventh house, where it is debilitated, into Leo, your twelfth house, during the day, bringing drive and impatience first to gains or friendships and then to spending or private needs. No particular time for the change is indicated. You will be interested in what effort can bring in, while later thoughts may turn toward what needs to be paid out. A definite gain or extra expense is not promised. Money matters will carry more urgency in your mind than their immediate size might suggest, especially when the working day already feels crowded.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Work-related tension may affect your sense of ease, and you may feel ready for quiet before every task is finished. Watch the strain of pushing through restlessness. The day favors familiar food and a manageable routine, particularly when work has already absorbed much of your attention. Home comfort will become more appealing later, and you will want the evening to feel less demanding. A family conversation will offer a different focus from the tasks that have filled the day.
Tip for the Day: Make your useful calls early and keep the evening open for familiar company.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More