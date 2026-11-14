Virgo Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Family time and property plans may bring welcome happiness today

A property purchase gets a favorable day, with spending on the home also in focus. Buying a useful household appliance or a computer is supported, and such a purchase can bring luck. Your attention will turn to how the house serves everyday family life and what would make it more comfortable. Saturn retrograde in Pisces in your seventh house makes a dealing serious and formal today; promises will be taken at face value, and commitments made now will stick. Watch what you promise in an important dealing. Home decoration or extension work is possible, giving a practical shape to your interest in improving your surroundings. You may also participate in a social event, bringing a change of company into a day strongly centered on domestic matters. The prospect of making your home more useful will hold your attention.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse will be warm, and you will enjoy discussing something that concerns the home you share. A family outing for a movie or picnic is indicated, giving affection an easy setting away from the usual household routine. Your mother's blessings will be strong, and a family exchange will leave you feeling supported. Through the day and into the family evening, the Moon in Sagittarius in your fourth house draws your mind toward domestic comfort and your mother. You will want to return to familiar company and spend time where you feel at ease. A conversation about the house will carry more than practical interest because it touches your sense of belonging. Warmth will be present in the ordinary details of being together.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
An important dealing will ask for a serious response, and your part in it will feel clearly defined. A promise made in a work discussion will continue to carry weight after the conversation ends. Mercury in Libra in your second house brings speech, messages and study into focus, helping you put a practical matter into words. You will be interested in explanations that connect directly with a decision about resources or the household. Students are likely to find this a useful day for discussing what they are learning and organizing their understanding through conversation. Home plans may also compete for attention during working hours, especially when a purchase or improvement is being considered. Give an important commitment your full attention before answering. The day's dealings will have a lasting quality, even when the conversation itself is brief.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Expenditure may rise, particularly where the home is concerned. This is a good day to proceed with property buying, and useful domestic purchases are favored. An appliance or computer can bring luck, while decoration or extension work may become a financial consideration. You will think about how a purchase fits the way the household actually lives. A family outing may also claim part of the day's spending. The financial picture is therefore active, with several domestic interests potentially drawing on the same resources. Your conversations about money will be practical and closely connected with what the family wants to do next.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Domestic comfort will matter to your sense of well-being today. A family evening will give your mind a familiar place to settle after decisions and discussions. You will enjoy being in surroundings that feel cared for, and an improvement at home will hold emotional value as well as practical appeal. An outing with family will offer a welcome change of setting. The warmth of close company will remain the day's strongest source of ease.
Tip for the Day: Give home decisions proper attention, and promise only what you can sustain.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More