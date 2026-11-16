Virgo Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: The day favors thinking about what the business journey is intended to achieve

A successful study session is likely to give your day an encouraging start, with learning standing out as your clearest opportunity. You will feel joyful and ready to take an interest in what is happening around you. A family or social function is also possible, adding a pleasant shared occasion to the day's outlook. The Moon in Capricorn in your fifth house all day brings a lighter, creative mood and makes room for children or a pleasant outing. You will enjoy an activity that engages your imagination, even if much of the day still belongs to your usual duties. A subject you are learning will feel more engaging when you can give it your own attention and curiosity.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Family company will appeal, and a possible gathering will give you something enjoyable to share. You will feel more willing to take part in a conversation that goes beyond the day's practical arrangements. Time around children will have a lighter quality, with their interests drawing you into the moment. A pleasant outing may also become part of your plans. Your mood will make room for companionship, and you will enjoy having someone with whom to discuss a small success. The relationship tone comes from that shared enjoyment, with ordinary conversation carrying the warmth of a day that feels personally rewarding.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Learning and studies have strong support, and students are likely to achieve something that confirms their effort has been worthwhile. Working people will perform their duties confidently, bringing a capable manner to familiar responsibilities. Rahu in Aquarius in your sixth house stirs ambition and sudden interest in work or competition, making a particular challenge hard to leave alone. Watch restlessness pulling your attention away from the task already at hand. The Sun moves during the day from Libra in your second house, where it is debilitated, to Scorpio in your third house; self-respect and authority will come into focus through family conversations and then personal effort. The timing of that change within the day is unspecified. Businesspeople may travel for expansion, while sportspersons may receive recognition or a medal. Both are favorable possibilities, with the emphasis remaining on the work behind them.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Money conversations will connect with your sense of self-respect and the effort you put into your work. You will want your contribution to be understood clearly, especially when the discussion involves family priorities. For businesspeople, possible travel for expansion will give financial planning a practical focus. The day favors thinking about what the business journey is intended to achieve, while the journey itself remains a possibility. There is no separate promise of higher earnings in today's outlook. Your confidence will show most clearly in how you approach your responsibilities and discuss the resources attached to them. A specific purpose will make the money conversation easier to follow.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You are likely to feel healthy, and your mood will be joyful. Enjoyment will come easily when you have something absorbing to do, including a creative interest or time with family. The combination of confident work and a lighter personal mood will make the day feel well occupied. Keep a familiar rhythm around your activities so that possible social plans fit comfortably. You will welcome a change of scene if an outing comes together, and the thought of sharing an enjoyable occasion will remain a pleasant part of the day.
Tip for the Day: Finish one worthwhile study task before turning to the day's social possibilities.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More