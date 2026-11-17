Students will take a lively interest in their studies today, bringing an enthusiastic mood to a day that also favours romance and business decisions. You will feel more active, and a creative idea may bring a fresh perspective to your routine work. Businesspersons can make a major decision, while salaried employees are likely to have a normal working day. There will be room for enjoyment before practical responsibilities demand more attention. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your fifth house, bringing a lighter, more creative mood and opportunities to spend time with children or enjoy an outing. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your sixth house, bringing a busy schedule and a colleague's demands that steady effort will help you manage. Be mindful of the later workload crowding out the enjoyable parts of your day. Make time for activities you value during the earlier hours. The change in pace will be noticeable as interest and imagination give way to practical responsibilities.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Lovers may have a fortunate day ahead, with affection finding an easy place in your everyday routine. You will enjoy spending time together and may feel more inclined to plan something pleasant. A creative interest or a simple outing could bring a lighter tone to your conversations. Couples with children may particularly enjoy spending time together. Your later workload may change the rhythm of the day, but the warmth of an earlier exchange will stay with you. You will feel pleased to have shared an enjoyable moment before responsibilities take over. Affection will be most evident through your interest in each other's lives and the comfort you find in familiar company.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Students will show a keen interest in their studies, particularly in subjects that engage their imagination. Learning will feel more enjoyable, making the earlier hours productive. Businesspersons can make a major decision today, as the day favours calculated risks supported by proper preparation. Employees are likely to have a normal working day, although a colleague's demands may add to their afternoon responsibilities. Steady effort will help you manage these additional tasks. Mercury in Libra, your second house, supports effective communication and useful business discussions, helping you express ideas in ways that highlight their practical value. A conversation may bring greater clarity to your thinking. The working day will require you to turn an appealing idea into something practical through consistent effort.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
A business decision may bring financial matters into focus, particularly when the next step depends on how you manage your existing resources. The day favours evaluating calculated business risks through clear discussions and careful planning. You may feel more comfortable expressing your expectations from an arrangement and considering the practical response. A useful message could make the financial aspects of a plan easier to understand. Your attention will remain on work-related decisions, and your active mindset may help you examine important details more carefully. Explaining your position will also help you assess how clearly you understand the financial commitment under consideration.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Your health is likely to remain sound, and you may feel more energetic than usual. Enjoyment will contribute to your positive mood, particularly when you have time for learning or engaging in a pleasant activity. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, brings detachment and withdrawal into focus, making a private pause more appealing as your responsibilities increase. You may feel less interested in extending conversations into the evening. Quiet time will become more attractive after a busy afternoon, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable change of pace.
Tip for the Day: Give your favourite activity time before the afternoon fills with routine demands.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More