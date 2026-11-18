You will feel determined to take on a demanding task today, and your confidence may help you complete it successfully. A colleague's demands could make your schedule busier, but consistent effort will help you manage your responsibilities. The Moon in Aquarius in your sixth house all day brings routine duties into focus and gives your persistence a productive outlet. You will feel enthusiastic about getting involved, particularly when there is a clear task to complete. The day promises success in education and a confident approach to professional responsibilities. A gathering or celebration may also be part of your plans, offering a pleasant change of setting after handling practical matters.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Affection will have its place today, even if your schedule remains busy. Venus in Virgo, your first house, is debilitated, increasing your desire for comfort and pleasure while making personal spending more tempting. You will enjoy feeling comfortable in your surroundings and having pleasant conversations with someone close to you. A possible gathering may provide an opportunity to socialize, and you will be receptive to spending time with familiar people. Your mood will combine warmth with determination. Everyday affection and the comfort of companionship will matter more than grand romantic gestures today.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Education brings the day's strongest promise of success. You will approach your studies enthusiastically and may feel more confident about your ability to achieve your goals. Those in service will handle their responsibilities with self-belief, even when additional requests make the schedule busier. The day favours remaining focused on an assignment until it is completed. Businesspeople may travel to explore expansion opportunities, making a journey a possible part of their professional plans. Athletes may also receive recognition or win medals, although the outcome will depend on their performance. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde, making professional dealings more serious and formal. Commitments made today may carry lasting significance, so be careful about the promises you make. Others are likely to take your words seriously, particularly when they are depending on your contribution.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Personal comfort and enjoyment may influence your spending decisions today. You will be more interested in purchases that make your everyday life pleasant. However, be clear about your commitments when another person is involved in a financial discussion. Business travel could open conversations about expansion, although it does not necessarily promise immediate financial returns. You will want to understand how a potential opportunity fits into your existing work and resources. Personal spending will have a different appeal, centred on comfort and enjoyment. Keeping these two financial matters separate will help you evaluate each decision more carefully.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Good health and enthusiasm will contribute to a positive day. You will enjoy having enough energy to participate in useful activities and may feel satisfied with your productivity. A busy schedule will give your enthusiasm a practical direction. You may also have a social gathering or celebration to look forward to, adding something enjoyable beyond your professional responsibilities. You will feel ready to participate when an opportunity for enjoyment arises. Overall, your physical outlook remains positive, with routine duties and personal activities sharing your attention. A familiar routine will help you maintain a comfortable balance.
Tip for the Day: Be clear about every commitment before returning your attention to the task at hand.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More