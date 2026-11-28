Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope

The fulfilment of a long-awaited wish will give you a clear reason to celebrate today. Good earnings and social recognition may also feature, making this a satisfying time to see your efforts reflected in everyday life. You will feel pleased to have something definite to look forward to, while friendly connections will add to the positive atmosphere. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your tenth house, bringing attention to your work and supporting public-facing responsibilities. It then moves into Cancer in your eleventh house early in the morning, bringing gatherings, social contacts and good news from a friend into focus. Your attention will gradually expand from your own responsibilities to the people around you. A conversation may give you another reason to feel that the day is moving in a welcome direction.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Affection will come naturally, and spending time together may bring a sense of pleasure that lifts your overall mood. Your elder brother or sister will also support you, adding another dependable relationship to the picture. You will appreciate knowing that someone familiar is on your side as an important wish moves closer to fulfilment. Family conversations will carry warmth, and you will want to share the developments making you happy. The evening will be particularly appealing as an opportunity to enjoy companionship after a day spent interacting with others.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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Your work is likely to attract attention, and the day favours responsibilities that involve interacting with others. Social recognition is possible, giving your contribution a wider sense of appreciation. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, increases ambition and restlessness around work and competition, making you eager to take on something that tests your abilities. You will want to feel useful and involved, particularly when a task gives your energy a clear direction. Students may feel drawn towards a demanding assignment or competitive activity, with participation and effort remaining important. Setting a clear stopping point will help prevent work from taking up the entire day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} You are likely to earn good money today and may invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial outlook combines encouraging income with a desire to put your earnings to productive use. You will find satisfaction in connecting your money with longer-term plans, particularly as a long-awaited wish moves towards fulfilment. Your finances may feel like part of a broader improvement in your circumstances. A discussion about savings or investments may hold your attention, and you will feel involved in deciding how your resources can support your goals. Financial progress will add a practical dimension to the day's celebrations. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are likely to earn good money today and may invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial outlook combines encouraging income with a desire to put your earnings to productive use. You will find satisfaction in connecting your money with longer-term plans, particularly as a long-awaited wish moves towards fulfilment. Your finances may feel like part of a broader improvement in your circumstances. A discussion about savings or investments may hold your attention, and you will feel involved in deciding how your resources can support your goals. Financial progress will add a practical dimension to the day's celebrations. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Mars in Leo, your twelfth house, adds energy and intensity to your private hours, making it harder to switch off as quickly as you might expect. Avoid allowing restlessness to turn into irritability when you are trying to relax. The day's social activities will be enjoyable, but your mind may continue replaying conversations after they have ended. Quiet time will become more useful once you acknowledge this extra energy. Your mood will remain positive, supported by affection and the satisfaction of seeing a wish fulfilled. A gentler pace before bedtime will help balance an active day with your need for personal space.

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Tip for the Day: Leave space after the celebrations for an unhurried evening with your spouse.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)