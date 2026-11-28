Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Daily Prediction says,
The fulfilment of a long-awaited wish will give you a clear reason to celebrate today. Good earnings and social recognition may also feature, making this a satisfying time to see your efforts reflected in everyday life. You will feel pleased to have something definite to look forward to, while friendly connections will add to the positive atmosphere. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your tenth house, bringing attention to your work and supporting public-facing responsibilities. It then moves into Cancer in your eleventh house early in the morning, bringing gatherings, social contacts and good news from a friend into focus. Your attention will gradually expand from your own responsibilities to the people around you. A conversation may give you another reason to feel that the day is moving in a welcome direction.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Affection will come naturally, and spending time together may bring a sense of pleasure that lifts your overall mood. Your elder brother or sister will also support you, adding another dependable relationship to the picture. You will appreciate knowing that someone familiar is on your side as an important wish moves closer to fulfilment. Family conversations will carry warmth, and you will want to share the developments making you happy. The evening will be particularly appealing as an opportunity to enjoy companionship after a day spent interacting with others.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Your work is likely to attract attention, and the day favours responsibilities that involve interacting with others. Social recognition is possible, giving your contribution a wider sense of appreciation. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, increases ambition and restlessness around work and competition, making you eager to take on something that tests your abilities. You will want to feel useful and involved, particularly when a task gives your energy a clear direction. Students may feel drawn towards a demanding assignment or competitive activity, with participation and effort remaining important. Setting a clear stopping point will help prevent work from taking up the entire day.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
You are likely to earn good money today and may invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial outlook combines encouraging income with a desire to put your earnings to productive use. You will find satisfaction in connecting your money with longer-term plans, particularly as a long-awaited wish moves towards fulfilment. Your finances may feel like part of a broader improvement in your circumstances. A discussion about savings or investments may hold your attention, and you will feel involved in deciding how your resources can support your goals. Financial progress will add a practical dimension to the day's celebrations.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You are likely to earn good money today and may invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial outlook combines encouraging income with a desire to put your earnings to productive use. You will find satisfaction in connecting your money with longer-term plans, particularly as a long-awaited wish moves towards fulfilment. Your finances may feel like part of a broader improvement in your circumstances. A discussion about savings or investments may hold your attention, and you will feel involved in deciding how your resources can support your goals. Financial progress will add a practical dimension to the day's celebrations.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Mars in Leo, your twelfth house, adds energy and intensity to your private hours, making it harder to switch off as quickly as you might expect. Avoid allowing restlessness to turn into irritability when you are trying to relax. The day's social activities will be enjoyable, but your mind may continue replaying conversations after they have ended. Quiet time will become more useful once you acknowledge this extra energy. Your mood will remain positive, supported by affection and the satisfaction of seeing a wish fulfilled. A gentler pace before bedtime will help balance an active day with your need for personal space.
Tip for the Day: Leave space after the celebrations for an unhurried evening with your spouse.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com