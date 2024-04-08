Virgo Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 predicts romantic surprises

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, Let troubles fly away Virgo Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Be fair in the relationship and also pamper the lover to keep the love affair going.

Your love life will see pleasant moments today. Take new responsibilities at work to prove the professional mettle. Both health and wealth are good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors may be there and your success lies in diplomatically handling them. Avoid arguments and debates and instead focus on the bright side of the future. A lost love will be back in life today. Office romance is not a good idea as your existing love affair will be in danger. Those who have a plan to take the love affair to the next level can discuss it with their parents. Tonight is also good to have a romantic dinner where your surprise gift will also strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to do multiple hats today at the workplace. You should also be vigilant about conspiracies against you. Some Virgos will quit the jib to join a new one for a better package. An IT or financial project will need a rework and this may disappoint you. However, do not let it impact the morale and instead give the best output. Some students will also go abroad for higher studies today. Businessmen will be fortunate to launch the trade to new territories.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Avoid large-scale investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. But you may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry and property. All old dues will be repaid and you may also receive long pending dues. Some entrepreneurs will repay a bank loan and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though no major medical issue will be there, seniors may complain about body pain or difficulty in walking. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities while on vacation. You should also be careful about your diet today. Drink plenty of water to make the skin radiate.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)