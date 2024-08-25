Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 25-31, 2024 predicts a new source of income

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, unlocking New Beginnings with Confidence This week, Aquarius will find new opportunities in love, career, and personal growth. Balance is key to thriving. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 25-31, 2024: This week, Aquarius will find new opportunities in love, career, and personal growth.

Aquarius, this week is about new beginnings and finding balance. You'll see opportunities in love, career, and personal finance. Health-wise, maintain a steady routine. Embrace these changes with confidence and watch as positive outcomes unfold.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, your love life takes an exciting turn. If you're single, you may encounter someone who shares your interests and values. For those in relationships, communication will be crucial. Take time to express your feelings and listen to your partner. Plan a fun activity together to strengthen your bond. Trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to show vulnerability. This openness will lead to deeper connections and greater understanding, paving the way for a more fulfilling romantic life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Career-wise, this week presents several promising opportunities. You may be offered a new project or role that aligns well with your skills and aspirations. Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone and take on these challenges with confidence. Networking will be essential, so engage with colleagues and superiors. Stay organized and set clear goals to ensure productivity. Your innovative ideas and problem-solving abilities will be recognized, leading to potential career growth and satisfaction.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week calls for prudent decision-making. Review your budget and consider long-term investments. Avoid impulsive purchases and instead focus on saving. You might come across a new source of income or an opportunity to diversify your portfolio. Seek advice from a financial advisor if needed. Prioritize paying off debts and creating an emergency fund. By managing your finances wisely, you'll set the foundation for future stability and security, ensuring peace of mind.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health and well-being are essential this week. Pay attention to your physical and mental needs. Incorporate a balanced diet and regular exercise into your routine. Consider activities like yoga or meditation to reduce stress and enhance mental clarity. Listen to your body and get sufficient rest. If you've been neglecting regular check-ups, now is the time to schedule them. Maintaining a balanced lifestyle will help you stay energized and focused, ready to tackle the week's challenges.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)