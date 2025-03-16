Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 16-22, 2025 predicts health in good shape

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Morals guide you Aries Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: The productivity will be good but some hiccups may come in the form of office politics.

Ensure your love affair is intact and there is no major professional issue impacting your life this week. Take a balanced diet and wealth is also positive.

The relationship demands more care and you should also meet the expectations of the seniors at work. Handle wealth diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the romance alive through open communication. You both need to share all emotions. Despite minor ego-related issues, the love affair will see no major dangers. However, some relationships will have the interference of a third person which may cause serious troubles. This can be your ex-lover or the parents of a friend of your partner. Avoid this situation to maintain the love life intact. The second part of the week is auspicious for single natives to express their feelings to the crush and get a positive response.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Be professional and this will reflect in your performance. Your seniors will be supportive. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. Businessmen may require additional help in launching new ventures and may consider new partnerships.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up. You are good at buying electronic appliances and even planning a vacation abroad. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property this week. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen looking to expand their trade may find funds through promoters.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There can also be issues associated with ears and eyes. Some children may complain about pain in the neck while females may develop gynecological issues.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)